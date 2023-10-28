At the 2022 World Finals in Imola, Ferrari presented the 499P, the Hypercar that would win the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Twelve months later, Mugello is the setting for the presentation of the private version of the Le Mans prototype, which the lucky buyers will be able to unleash exclusively on the track. The name, 499P Modified, is a tribute to the history of the Cavallino in endurance competitions, whose evolutions of the cars were distinguished from the starting point by the M suffix, as was the case with the 312 and 512.

Hybrid without restrictions

The platform of the Modified is clearly the 499P queen at Le Mans, of which it maintains the carbon fiber monocoque chassis and push-rod overlapping wishbone suspension. The fidelity is also at an aerodynamic level, such that it is difficult to recognize the differences from the competition version from the outside. Free from regulatory constraints and from the Balance of Performance of the Endurance World Championship, the technical department led by Manuela Cecconi was able to develop the 499P to extract the maximum potential of the racing project. There are therefore no restrictions on the use of the hybrid system, nor on fuel consumption.

The Modified features a hybrid power unit whose architecture is identical to that of the 499P at Le Mans. Behind the passenger compartment the 3-liter twin-turbo V6 with a bank angle of 120°, which has its starting point in the 296 GTB engine. Therefore, its distinctive characteristics remain, such as the positioning of the two turbochargers between the cylinder banks to lower the center of gravity and compact the overall dimensions, to the advantage of external aerodynamics.

The front axle houses the 200 kW electric motor, equivalent to 272 horsepower, for a torque of 180 Nm. The hybrid system is powered by the 900 V high voltage battery whose technology derives from solutions developed by the Formula 1 team. Unlike the Hypercar competing in the World Endurance Championship, whose electric motor cannot be activated before 190 km/h by regulation, the Modified can count on the readiness of the electric traction right from the start. In Maranello, work was done to progressively lower the activation speed, with the result of offering its customers an all-wheel drive prototype in all conditions, enhanced by the unrivaled torque of the electric.

The overall power with standard maps is 520 kW (715 horsepower), identical to that of the WEC Hypercar which however is bound to the Balance of Performance parameters. The Modified instead takes advantage of the freedom from technical regulations to introduce a further evolution compared to the racing prototype: the system Push-to-Pass. Customers will be able to press a button located behind the steering wheel which will guarantee 160 more horsepower for a period of 7 seconds with each operation. The number of activations per lap depends on the length and type of circuit, with the system also deactivating when the battery charge drops below a certain threshold. In total, with Push-toPass active the total power reaches 640 kW, equivalent to 860 horsepowermarking a 23% increase compared to the Le Mans-winning 499P.

Consistency and driveability

Recalling the words used by Team Leader Manuela Cecconi, the 499P Modificata is a car developed for non-competitive track use. In addition to extracting the potential from the car, another design priority was to create a drivable prototype, whose incredible performance can actually be exploited by non-professional private drivers. On an aerodynamic level, this all translates into a reduction in sensitivity to external conditions. The objective of the Amendment is to ensure a constant aerodynamic load, which does not decrease or increase sharply as driving conditions vary such as roll and yaw when cornering or pitch when braking. In this, the racing 499P constitutes an excellent starting point, for which the consistency of the aerodynamic map was a decisive quality for the purposes of competitiveness, considering how the World Endurance Championship regulations limited its maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

Thus, the solutions already appreciated on the Hypercar for Le Mans remain, such as the double-profile rear wing, the generous rear diffuser, the front splitter and the multi-profile wing hidden inside the nose. From the wheel covers to the endplates of the rear wing passing through the central fin, however, there are vertical bulkheads to improve yaw stability in high-speed corners. Furthermore, as on the racing version, the front and rear bodywork can be easily removed from the rest of the car using hooks, simplifying replacement in the event of damage and reducing the total maintenance cost. Aerodynamic function and aesthetics come together in the design faithful to that created for the 499P of the WEC by the Style Center under the supervision of Flavio Manzoni. It particularly stands out the optical bar at the rearwhich illuminates the rear axle with an ultra-thin light cluster.

Driving predictability and consistent performance are also sought through targeted development of vehicle dynamics and software, such as traction control. They are also born with the same goal in mind dedicated Pirelli tyres, mounted on 18 inch rims. The design of the casing and compound is such as to guarantee a wide window of temperatures of use, a low level of degradation and wear, as well as adaptability to every type of circuit and to the various levels of experience of the riders. The tyres, strictly slick with the alternative of rain, have a dedicated structure and a tread design deriving from the technologies developed by Pirelli in Formula 1. Finally, taking up the architecture of the original 499P, the front tread is narrower, with a width of 310 mm compared to 340 mm at the rear.

New customer program

The 499P Modificata was created under the supervision of Manuela Cecconi, Team Leader of the department for non-homologated vehicles. On-track development, however, was entrusted to an exceptional driver, Olivier Beretta, six-time winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans. The final product inaugurates the new program Sports Prototypes Customers of the Cavallino, with which the 499Ps will be able to run on the track sharing the track with the Formula 1 Clienti single-seaters during the events scheduled on the calendar. The Maranello Hypercar will be purchasable by a selected audience of customers. The debut is expected in 2024, as underlined by the number 24 on the livery which also pays homage to the victory of the 499P in the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.