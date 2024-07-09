As usual, Ferrari will be present with a significant display – static and dynamic – of both road and racing models.

The knowledgeable and enthusiastic public of the event will be able to admire a 499P Modificata, a car derived from the prototype that won two consecutive editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last of which in 2024 with Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, but also the 296 Challenge, which will make its racing debut in the British single-make series from 2025.

There will also be two FXX-K Evos from the XX Programme and the single-seaters of F1 Clienti and Scuderia Ferrari HP.

At the wheel of the 2017 F2001 and SF70H will be Oliver Bearman, reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP.