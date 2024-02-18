Colors that win, they don't change

Ferrari begins its second season in the premier endurance category this year. Last year the'hypercar 499P gave the Prancing Horse fans a lot of joy in the WEC, starting with historic victory achieved in the 24 hours of Le Mans. Perhaps also for this reason the livery of the two official cars has remained substantially unchanged, with the now usual Modena yellow acting as the main counterpart to the red.

Challenge to Toyota

The next step must be to be able to to undermine Toyota also for the general classification of the championshipalways keeping at bay the enormous number of new manufacturers who are entering the category with enthusiasm and ambition.

The two official crews at line-up levels remain unchanged, with the #50 entrusted to the trio Fire-Molina-Nielsen and #51 which will instead be in the hands of Calado-Giovinazzi-Pier Guidi. The main innovation is represented by the 'customer' team – managed by AF Corse – which will put a 499P (the #83) on track managed by the Kubica-Shwartzman-Yifei crew.