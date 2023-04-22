Cadillac doubles, 13 Hypercars at the start in Belgium

After the 6 hours of Portimao, the dense month of April for the protagonists of the World Endurance WEC presents the great classic in Belgium on the magnificent Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the last appointment before setting sights on the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the Centenary scheduled in weekend of June 10-11. Cadillac will field another Hypercar, the number #3, thus doubling its presence in the premier class which will see the beauty of 13 cars at the start. The drivers who will take turns driving this second Cadillac will be Sebastien Bourdais and Roger Van der Zande.

Also new in the Hypercar class will be the debut of the Porsche 963 ‘customer’ number #38 of the Hertz Jota Team who will line up the trio made up of Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye. An exceptional entry list therefore in view of the great appointment in June of which the 6 hours of Spa will be the last dress rehearsal. The Ferrari 499Ps they will try to take another step forward in the run-up to the elusive Toyota GR010 and the reliability that in the Algarve has already ‘opened’ the second step of the podium to Ferrari and the third to Porsche should not be underestimated. In the LMP2 class there will be eleven crews at the start, while 14 cars will be entered in the GTE-AM class.

6 hours of Spa, program and TV times

Thursday 27 April

11:30-13:00 Free Practice 1

16:20-17:50 Free Practice 2

Friday 28th April

11:00-12:00 Free Practice 3 (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+)

15:00-15:15 GTE AM qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

15:25-15:40 LMP2 Qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

15:50-16:05 Hypercar qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Saturday 29th April

12:45-18:45 Six hours of Spa (live on Sky, Eurosport 1, NowTv, Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

The standings situation

The #8 Toyota GR010 crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Rio Hirakawa lead the standings with 53 points, but the Ferrari 499P trio Antonio Fuoco-Miguel Molina-Nicklas Nielsen are not far off in second position with 42 points. The twin Toyota drivers (Lopez, Conway and Kobayashi) are third at 40 points, then space for the only Cadillac which has so far participated in the Sebring and Portimao races (driven by Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook) with 30 points, complete the top-5 the Porsche of Estre, Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor at 27. In the LMP2 class the masters for now are Philip Hanson and Frederick Lubin with 56 points, followed by Daniil Kvyat, Mirko Bortolotti and Doriane Pin of Prema at 40. Dominance of the trio Corvette Catsburg-Keating-Varrone in the GTE-AM class thanks to the two victories achieved so far.