The world comes alive

After the strong emotions experienced last month in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the World Endurance Championship stops in Italy this weekend for another historic event such as the 6 Hours of Monza. The Temple of speedwhich represents the only one of the seven seasonal appointments in the Beautiful countrywill also be synonymous with the fifth round of this season, the third last on the calendar before the final tests of the 6 Hours of Fuji, in Japan, and the 8 Hours of Bahrain, on the Sakhir track.

Expect a red tide

The event, moreover, is the first scheduled after the celebrations for the victory for Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Manswith the Prancing Horse triumphant again in France for the first time after 58 years thanks to the success of the trio of the AF Corse team made up of James Calado and the Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi. All of them, at the wheel of the 499P, will try to further reduce the gap from the Toyota of Buemi, Hartley and Hirakawa in their home round, where numerous spectators are expected who will go to the grandstands of the Monza circuit to support the Red.

6 Hours of Monza 2023, the program and TV times

Friday 7 July

11:30-13:00 Free Practice 1

16:40-18:10 Free Practice 2

Saturday 8th July

10:45-11:45 Free Practice 3 (live on Discovery+ and WEC app)

14:40-14:55 LMGTE AM Qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, WEC app and Discovery+)

15:05-15:20 LMP2 Qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, WEC app and Discovery+)

15:30-15:45 Hyperpole (live on Eurosport Player, WEC app and Discovery+)

Sunday 9 July

12:30-18:30 Race (live on Sky Sport Arena, Eurosport2, NOW TV, WEC app and Discovery+)

For fans it is still possible to purchase tickets for a single event, or season tickets for all three days, via this link. Live television and streaming will start on Saturday, more specifically with the third and final free practice session and with qualifying for all categories, up to, of course, the competition on Sunday 9 July. This, scheduled from 12:30 to 18:30, will be broadcast by Sky Sport Arena (channel 204), Eurosport and Discovery+, in addition to the official WEC application and NOW TV.