A special debut

The Ferrari 499P at Sebring, making its debut in the Hypercar class, obtained pole position with Antonio Fuoco climbing to the third step of the podium behind the two Toyota GR010s which confirmed that they are the cars to beat in the premier class of the Endurance world championship which in this end week in Portimao in Portugal will live the second of seven scheduled appointments on the calendar. Having already achieved pole position and the podium it is obvious that for the Maranello team led by Antonello Coletta all that remains now is to aim for the first victory in the Hypercarobviously a very difficult goal to achieve in the light of the caliber of the opponents, but which can only be what the men in red are aiming for starting from this weekend which will see them protagonists on the ups and downs of the Algarve.

The words of the Ferrari drivers and executives

Anthony Fire: “After the pole position and third place in the race at Sebring expectations are high, we will try to do our best in Portugal as well, working to get the most out of our Hypercar. Portimão is a very technical track that puts the tires in difficulty: also considering the temperatures we will find, tire management will be a fundamental factor. As crew of the 499P number 50 I think we are doing a good job within a team journey where the group shares the same objectives. We will try to continue on this path also in Portugal”.

Miguel Molina: “In Sebring we obtained an excellent result that gives us confidence, but in Portimão we start again with humility and the awareness that the work to be done to continue growing is still long. We will follow this direction staying focused and trying to avoid any mistakes on a track that I personally appreciate a lot. The track is technical and characterized by some challenging points such as the last corner where a further element of difficulty could be represented by the traffic”.

Nicklas Nielsen: “We arrive in Portimão confident for the race on a track where we have organized some positive tests before the start of the season. We have a good starting point, even if the conditions in the race are different from those in the tests. It will be interesting to see the progress we have made. The Portuguese track, like Sebring was at its debut, is very demanding for the cars: the goal will be to complete a problem-free racecontinuing to make progress”.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “I like Portimão a lot, considering the FIA ​​WEC calendar, in my ideal podium it occupies the third position after Spa and Le Mans. The track is medium-fast, beautiful and fun to drive with the Hypercar. There are many “blind” spots, with combined braking, a feature that makes this circuit challenging for drivers and cars. After Sebring the goal as a team will be to finish on the podium again, maybe this time we in the 499P number 51 will try to achieve this result. The opponents? At the moment I think Toyota is the favourite, we will have to work to close the gap and take another step forward in the race in Portugal”.

James Calado: “The track is very demanding considering the constant ups and downs and some “blind” corners, but at the same time it’s fun to drive. The last sector of Portimão is the most difficult, with a final corner that we tackle almost at full throttle. Tire management especially on the left side will be one of the main keys to doing well at the 6 Hours in Portugal. After the first race in America, the goal for the second weekend is to try and get a better result with our Hypercar. We are confident.”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “The most difficult points of Portimão? Turn 1, which is really fast, and the penultimate turn, which is very long and “slippery”, which requires absolute driving precision before entering the main straight. After a very good start for Ferrari at Sebring, the goals in Portugal are to continue growing, without repeating the mistakes made at the debut, and try to bring maximum pressure to Toyota which, as seen in America, is the favorite right now.”

Antonello Coletta: “After the excellent debut in America, we are presenting ourselves in Portimão to continue on our path of evolution of the car and its management. We want to continue this journey with patience and humility, aware that we are only at the beginning of a long and complex sporting chapter. Obviously we arrive in Portugal to get the best possible result on a very demanding and challenging track for the carespecially in terms of reliability, which will be a variable to take into consideration”.

Ferdinand Cannizzo: “During the 6 Hours of Portimão the first field to guard will be reliability, an aspect of particular importance for our Hypercar as it is still a young car, which represents a key factor for the result in the race. Compared to Sebring, where we obtained a positive result, we also hope to take a step forward in terms of competitiveness: we are working with the utmost commitment to reduce the gap compared to the main competitors”.