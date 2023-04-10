Back on stage in the Algarve

After the season opener at Sebring in Florida in April, the Endurance WEC championship comes alive with two scheduled appointments out of the seven scheduled. In fact, next weekend the race will take place in Portimao in Portugal, while at the end of the month the race will take place in Belgium on the splendid Spa-Francorchamps track. Spotlight obviously on Ferrari 499P capable of obtaining the pole position in the Hypercar class and the podium on its debut in the premier class behind the two Toyota GR010s which for now have still shown that they have something more in terms of race distance than their competitors.

The team led on the track by Antonello Coletta grinded a considerable amount of km of tests on the ups and downs of the Algarve on which the 499P is ready to take a step forward in preparation for the great seasonal event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the Centenary in June. Below are the details of the television programming of the 6 hours of Portimao which will start on Sunday 16 April at 13:00 Italian time, the checkered flag is set for 19:00.

6 hours of Portimao, the program and TV times (Italian time)

Friday 14th April

11:30-12:30 Free Practice 1

16:30-17:30 Free Practice 2

Saturday 15th April

12:15-13:15 Free Practice 3 (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+)

16:30-16:45 GTE AM qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

16:55-17:10 LMP2 Qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

17:20-17:35 Hypercar qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Sunday 16th April

13:00-19:00 Six hours of Portimao (live on Sky, Eurosport 1, NowTv, Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

The standings situation

After the first act at Sebring, the Toyota trio that won in Florida – namely Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José Maria Lopez – leads the standings with 38 points ahead of brand mates Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa who are on 27. Third place for Ferrari trio Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen. In LMP2 the pacesetters are the United Autosports drivers Filipe Albuquerque, Philip Hanson and Frederick Lubin followed by Prema Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Doriane Pin. In the GTE-Am class it will instead be the pursuit of the Corvettes of Nicolas Varrone, Ben Keating and Nicky Catsburg.