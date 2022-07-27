First the kidnapping and then the enlistment in the police. This is the story of a specimen of Ferrari 458 Italia that abandoned the classic red that characterizes most of the Cavallino supercars, it is dressed in a special silver livery with yellow and blue checkered stripes. This is the “uniform” of the cars supplied to the Police of the Czech Republic where this example of the Cavallino was first impounded and then integrated into service at the Special Surveillance Department, a section that has jurisdiction over the entire national territory.

This 458 Italia he had only covered 2,000 km when it was seized by the authorities and unlike other cars subjected to similar proceedings, at the end of which it was decided to demolish the vehicle, this Ferrari was exploited for the road departments of the Czech police who will thus be able to count on a high-performance car to combat some specific types of crimes, as explained in the specific press release issued by the police: “The Ferrari 458 Italia will be used against the most aggressive motorists on Czech motorways, for chases of stolen vehicles or for surveillance in places where tuning events are reported.”

To transform the Cavallino supercar into a service car, however, it was not enough to change the color of the bodywork, but some modification works were necessary. a total cost of over 19,000 euros: 5,000 euros only for the necessary checks and to make it operational, since it has stood still for 10 years, and 14,000 euros for the installation of flashing lights, cameras, special external displays for reporting and even a speed camera. This car is now ready to lend its support to the Czech police and will be driven by specially trained agents, as is also the case in Italy for example with the Lamborghinis supplied to the Traffic Police.