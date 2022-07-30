In recent years, the big brands specializing in supercars and hypercars have accustomed us more and more to special limited edition versions, few-offs and in some cases even one-offs. From Pagani to Lamborghini, passing through Ferrari, this is an increasingly widespread practice but not a purely modern custom. In the past, in fact, for other reasons, the quantity of cars produced sometimes touched figures well below the hundreds of specimens. As in the case of the Ferrari 375 America Vignale Cabriolet, a one-off from 1954 which is one of only 12 units produced in 365 America. In particular, this car is the only one to be a convertible, added to the range later through the modification of a 250 Europa.

Under the hood is a 4.5-liter V12 capable of delivering 295 hp, a record power if we consider the engines of the time: this would in fact be one of the three most powerful engines ever built on a Prancing Horse convertible supercar. Both the twelve-cylinder and the transmission were certified by Ferrari Classiche. Elements that make this car even more rare, justifying the high valuation made by the RM Sotheby’s auction house which at the moment foresees a closing of the sale between 6,500,000 and 7,000,000 dollars, 6,300,000 / 6,850,000 of euro at the current exchange rate. Of the twelve cars produced, eight were signed by the famous coachbuilder Pininfarina while the others were bodyworked by Vignale.

The one for sale is the only Cabriolet of the group, equipped with a rare original hardtop made directly in the factory. This Ferrari 375 America Vignale Cabriolet will go up for auction on August 20 at RM Sotheby’s Monterey event. Anyone who manages to win this jewel of the Prancing Horse will add a unique car to their collection: just think that the first time it was sold, it was Enzo Ferrari himself who finalized the purchase operation. Another reason to give prestige to this 375 America, a one-off from the past.