Only two years of production and a muted history for Maranello’s first modern GT. There Ferrari 365 GTC / 4 it is certainly not one of the most famous reds in the world, although it was born in the years when the V12 Colombo was already an icon and sharing several elements with the 365 GTB / 4 Daytona which had been launched four years earlier. However, this car represents an important step for the Italian car manufacturer and an object desired by collectors, as evidenced by the 201,250 euros paid at the RM Sotheby’s auction which offered one of just over 500 units produced between 1971 and 1973.

A model remained in the shadow of the Daytona which nevertheless constitutes an important step in the evolutionary development of 2 + 2: in those years Enzo Ferrari had requested something new and Pininfarina had given it to him, creating a sharp car, characterized by a sharply cut rear and a front with a grille solution in plastic material in which the bumper was also inserted. Under the hood a 340 hp 12-cylinder engine combined with rear-wheel drive and a 5-speed manual gearbox, a power unit that made it possible to reach a top speed of 260 km / h. The traits in common with the Daytona turned out to be a double-edged sword, to the point of ending its career early to make room for the 365 GT4 2 + 2 which also offered more space at the rear.

The specimen sold by the well-known auction house was made in 1972 and sold in Italy where it remained until 1996 when a French collector took it to his garage. Only 30,597 km traveled in its entire life. Embellished with a Blu Ortis livery, this Ferrari 365 GTC / 4 has a black Cologo leather interior, with this material used to cover the steering wheel, seats and dashboard. The cockpit shows the signs of aging, even if overall the car is in good condition even if the description of the lot provided by RM Sotheby’s refers to the need for a restoration of the mechanical parts.