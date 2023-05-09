Successes in motorsport are often hand in glove with the history of road-going Ferraris. And also in this case the epic of the 365 GTB/4 is no different. This model was launched at the 1968 Paris Auto Show, thus offering a 275 GTB/4 heir. Also in this case, in fact, the iconic V12 with 4 overhead camshafts was under the skin: the design was the result of Leonardo Fioravanti’s pencil for Pininfarina, with the spider version arriving a year later precisely to satisfy American requests. The name Daytona derives from the successes obtained overseas in competitions.

A unique Ferrari 365 GTB/4

The development of this model is all due to this unique Ferrari 365 GTB/4 prototype which is now ready to be the star again in the next auction event organized by RM Sotheby’s from 22nd to 26th May. It is a one-of-a-kind specimen, not so much because it is the first “forklift” made of this model, but more because it also comes with a special twelve-cylinder version, refined to guarantee maximum performance during the testing phases. The power and specifications of this engine are never disclosed but according to some estimates the overall output would be 352 HP at 7,500 rpm.

The differences with the production car

At the rear we can see light clusters with a three-element motif, a feature that was not carried over to the production version while at the front there are no pop-up headlights that would have been used to meet American specifications but a characteristic round light signature . Registered in 1968, this prototype of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona was kept in Maranello for a short time at the behest of Enzo Ferrari himself who lent the car to Vincenzo Balestrieri, the first Italian to become world champion in powerboating. The company had made Drake proud and offered the prototype to Balestrieri while waiting for the GTS/4 ordered by the champion to go into production.

The history of this specimen

Between 1968 and 2003, the particular prototype changed owners several times, with its livery changing from the original gray to Ferrari Red until the purchase by the current owner who decided to restore the car back to factory specifications . The long work also made it possible to obtain the Ferrari Classiche certificate. Now this one-of-a-kind Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona is ready to change ownership, who knows at what price.

