On October 9-10, RM Sotheby’s will organize the Hershey auction that will see several automotive jewels go under the hammer. Among these is also a Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2, a 1973 car that replaced another 2+2 model, the 400 series. The model that will be sold during the event of the specialized auction house is one of the 525 examples made in Maranello initially sold in Italy, at the well-known official Ferrari dealer M. Gastone Crepaldi Automobili Sas of Milan as reported by the Prancing Horse historian Jarrett Rothmeier, who then underlined how the car arrived in the United States towards the end of the ’70s to be put on sale again in California between 1979 and 1980.

A Ferrari unlike any other

Under the hood of the Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2 was a 4.4-liter V12 engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 340 HP at 6200 rpm which allowed it to reach a top speed of 245 km/h. This Ferrari also represents an example of how the Maranello car manufacturer was able to think outside the box, designing a three-volume car that was conceptually closer to a sedan than a coupé. The taut lines, sharp edges and the concept of a body with two opposing shells borrowed from the 365 GTB4 Daytona were just some of the distinctive features of the model born from the creativity of Leonardo Fioravanti under the aegis of Pininfarina.

Ancestor of the Purebred?

It was a Rossa suitable for businessmen, with a modern but not flashy stylistic language. Perhaps it was precisely this characteristic that was the basis for the lukewarm reception from the public and critics at the presentation at the Paris Motor Show in 1972. From the 365 GTC4, in addition to the chassis, the engine was also taken, the V12 that delivered 340 HP. A type of car that in a certain sense can give rise to a parallel with the current history of the Prancing Horse and with that Ferrari Purosangue that is making so much talk about itself and that has fascinated everyone so much that it has burned through the orders in just a few months. The price of the example on sale is estimated to reach 100,000 euros.

Photo: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s