An accident that sounds more like a rear-end collision involved a Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale. The rather important accident occurred in Melbournein Australia, and it was the sports car from Maranello that triggered this maxi accident that involved them also a Nissan Navara and a Subaru Impreza. Fortunately, the drivers and passengers of the three cars sustained no serious injuries.

The dynamics

Pictures of the accident speak for themselves: Ferrari, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control in full straight, skidding and ending up hit the pickup of the Japanese company, which was in the queue in the opposite direction waiting to leave again. There height difference between the two cars it is quite evident, which is why the Red car represented a sort of ramp for the Nissan, which was in fact thrown onto the bonnet of a Subaru Impreza that was arriving on the left of the off-road vehicle.

Several damages

Given the overall good state of health of all the people involved, it is certainly the three cars that came out badly, in particular the 360 ​​Challenge Stradale: it can be seen in fact how the front part of the car, including the bumper, mudguard, the hood, the windshield and the interior, both gone completely destroyed, so much so that even the airbags were activated. In any case, the damage does not seem completely irreparable: the bodywork and the engine area, in this case centrally positioned, do not seem to have suffered any particular consequences.

Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

We recall that the 360 ​​Challenge Stradale was launched by Ferrari in 2003 and 1,274 units were produced: in addition to re-presenting the coupé bodywork of the Modena versionboasts some small features focused on the use of the car on the track, including the adoption of a braking system consisting of discs in carbon-ceramic composite material, ride height lowered by 15 mm, front bumper with two side openings, more marked side skirts, a small raised bonnet of the engine compartment with spoiler function, carbon rear-view mirrors, 19″ wheels with original Challenge design, carbon shell seats and, above all, a power increased to 425 hp. It seems that the driver of the Ferrari in question was a great fan of the cars produced in Maranello: his collection also includes a SF90 Spider, an 812 Competizione and a 488 Pista.