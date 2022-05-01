In the 1953 there Ferrari won the World Sports Car Championship thanks to two models, distinguished by the initials 340 MM and 375 MM. Of the three successes obtained that year, out of seven races disputed, the 340 MM he obtained the Mille Miglia (with Giannino Marzotto at the wheel, for more). A splendid car, coached by Vignale and equipped with just under 300 horsepower. They built ten in all, and the last of them has a very particular American-style history.

Between 1953 and 1955, after the usual import Luigi Chinettiran successfully on the west coast of the States, making all local fans fall in love. The frame 0350AM Spider is one of only four survivors to date, with Aurelio Lampredi’s engine still in shape. This is a front and longitudinal 60 ° V12 with a displacement of 4101.66 cm³. In America a car like this really made people dream in terms of performance: won in Reno, Nevada; in Palm Springs and Pebble Beach (California), a Seattle (Washington). He also collected a very long series of podium finishes until his retirement from racing, dominated by more recent models.

To buy it from Chinetti was Sterling Edwards, entrepreneur, aviator and pilot. In his hand it was put on the track with blue and white paint, in honor of his own nationality. Later it was also driven by Sabu Dastagir, an Indian actor who in the forties had a good series of cinema successes. He changed his paint job several times, going from red, back to the colors of the Edwards era, to settle back into red again. He has lived in the United States and the United Kingdom, often bought by racers or former racers. It also made appearances at the Mille Miglia Storiche, and today it is on sale at a very high price.

RM Sotheby’s bids of between 6 and 8 million euros are expected for this car, which will be ‘auctioned’ on May 14 in Monte Carlo.

(images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)