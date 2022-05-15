The auction house RM Sotheby’s has put up for sale, with private treaty, a Ferrari 333 SP built in 1999 by Michelotto. This is a legendary car, even if specifically the chassis has not been brought to triumph in major competitions. Far from it: her somewhat mysterious history indicates that she only went to the slopes for performances.

However, regardless of the lack of sporting pedigree, the Ferrari 333 SP with chassis number 032 is a real treat for any collector. The car was built by Michelotto (of the 41 total units, the last 26 completed; the first were built by Dallara) and mounts a derivative of the 641 horsepower V12 mounted on the Ferrari 641 that competed in the 1990 world championship with Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell. The sound of this car is sensational and unique.

The 333 SP for sale was bought in Japan and then changed hands on several occasions, moving to Australia, Canada and then back to Italy. It was from Michelotto that he obtained a total overhaul in 2012, at a cost of around 190,000 euros. It is known that she took to the track in a couple of Ferrari Finali Mondiali, in particular at Mugello and Daytona. But no other particular performances are reported, which is why it could be assumed that it will not be used in the race after the purchase, perhaps the result of a change of program. But the theory of a simple sedentary destiny could be equally valid, for expository purposes. The car appears to be in perfect condition today.

The car body, of the boat type, is composed of the supporting frame, made with honeycomb structures and composite materials, and the bodywork, made of carbon fiber. The total weight of this splendid prototype, an icon of the nineties, is 860 kilos.

