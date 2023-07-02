Among the jewels of the Cavallino of the recent past, the Ferrari 308 GTB certainly stands out. Made by the Maranello car manufacturer to take over from the Dino 246, this car was introduced into the range in 1975 thanks to the Pininfarina project and Scaglietti’s craftsmanship. The design was characterized by its wedge shapes which gave the 308 GTB elegance and at the same time a muscular appearance. When a specimen ends up at auction, collectors’ ears prick up immediately because in the many years of production of this Ferrari there are some specimens that are rarer than others, made of fiberglass.

Very few fiberglass units

And it is precisely one of only 712 units built in fiberglass that will be the protagonist of the RM Sotheby’s auction next August, during the event to be held in Monterey from 17 to 19 August as part of the prestigious Pebble Beach competition. It was one of the first Ferraris made with this lightweight composite material. Shortly after, however, the Maranello brand decided to modify production, choosing steel panels for the bodywork. The play-force weight has increased by 150 kg compared to the other specimens which have thus become collector’s items over the years.

The heart of the Ferrari 308 GTB

Under the skin of the Ferrari 308 GTB beats a rear-mounted 2.9-liter transverse V8 engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with gated shifting. Overall power was 240 bhp at 6,600 rpm in the US (due to emissions regulations) and 255 bhp in Europe. This 308 GTB was completed in June 1976 and sold new in the USA. In 1978 it was put up for sale in the New York Ferrari Market Letter and then changed hands to various owners. Archival photographs taken around 1980 show the car in its current colours: the classic combination of Rosso Corsa on tan leather with black inserts. Despite its great performance potential, this Ferrari apparently enjoyed only limited road use; at the time of cataloging, its odometer read only 9,587 miles, approximately 9,500 km.

Some damage but priceless

This special example does show some signs of aging however, with the Scaglietti-built fiberglass body having sustained several damages, as has its windshield but could be an attractive candidate for a full restoration, particularly as it retains its original engine. as well as other factory components. The interior features a full set of Veglia Borletti gauges and a Blaupunkt AM/FM radio with cassette deck has been installed in the dashboard. In addition, it retains a Vitaloni Californian mirror on the driver’s side. Who knows what price this fascinating Ferrari 308 GTB could reach at auction which, even if ruined, keeps part of its value intact.