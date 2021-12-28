Designed by Bertone, the Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 it is a 2 + 2 from the seventies that in the recent past has not been at the top of the wish list of the Cavallino enthusiasts. But it is still a Ferrari, and today its value seems to be climbing the slope.

According to the British magazine Classic Cars, based on the data collected by the index K500 (specific for classic cars), the car produced between 1976 and 1980 surpassed the levels reached in 2015 after losing a bit of bite among enthusiasts. Until 2014 this car was not considered to be of great value, but it is undergoing a complete revaluation.

“The 308 GT4 was surprisingly fast, but it always underwent the impossible task of succeeding the Dino 246GT. The quintessential ‘Ferrari of the poor’ was often seen on circuits and uphill courses in the 1980s and 1990s, a sign of its decent performance and low purchase value. Finding an unmodified or spoiled model, in a funky 70s color, with a partly vintage fabric interior is a difficult goal to achieve.“, it is read. In short, there is a nice revival of emotions caused by this car, whose future in auctions could receive new life. But you have to have the ‘perfect’ 308 GT4 to make a profit.

The market for classic car collectors is constantly fluctuating, and therefore it can happen to be faced with this type of behavior on certain cars. The Ferrari brand is usually a guarantee of success, in particular with the most iconic or rare models, while the cars of the seventies, sometimes considered as ‘cheap’, have often struggled to establish themselves. For those who own a 308 GT4, the market indices must be evaluated with even more attention than other models, because in addition to presenting immaculate cars, you must also get the year right. 2021 was very good, now we need some stability.