Defense game

The Sunday of the Qatar Grand Prix had already started very badly for Ferrari, with the withdrawal of Carlos Sainz’s car even before the traffic lights went out due to a fuel leak. Charles Leclerc he tried to defend the colors of Maranello in the best possible way, crossing the finish line in fifth position. However, what caused concern, as expressed by Leclerc himself at the end of the races via radio, was the gap gained from McLaren of Piastri and Norris, who finished ahead of the red #16 by over 30 seconds. The team principal also had his say on the matter Frederic Vasseurwho said he was convinced that in Austin, under more normal conditions, the SF-23s will be able to react.

McLaren main anti-Red Bull, but not everywhere

“Overall it was a difficult weekend – recognized the number one on the Ferrari pit wall on Sky Sport F1 – not only because of the history of the tires and the curbs, but also because of the wind and the high temperatures. There was sand on the track on Friday too, so it was a complex weekend. We can’t complain because if we look at our riders, their performance was incredible on a physical level. If we look at the last two GPs we can say that McLaren is immediately behind Red Bull – added Vasseur – but Suzuka and Lusail have similar characteristics, with a succession of high-speed corners. We are probably in better conditions than them in Monza and Singapore, but we will see the next races starting from Austin, which is a mix of all this.”.

Large gap and retirement by Sainz

In his long analysis Vasseur also specifically identified the phase of the race in which Ferrari closed the greatest gap to its rivals: “We took 90% of the gap in the second stint – he observed – because we got stuck in traffic and had graining. We also had a deficit in pace, but not enough to end up with such a large gap.”. Obviously then the French manager returned to analyze what happened on Carlos Sainz’s car before the race: “There is a regulation that orders when to put fuel in the car. When we put the petrol in the problem appeared, not before. You might say we could have put it earlier, but it doesn’t work that way. In the end there was no time to change the tank. I don’t know if this problem is due to the curbs, we will have to investigate and there hasn’t been time to extract the tank yet, but probably yes, because the leak seems very large and there is damage that probably comes from the last laps yesterday”.

Qatar’s future and Verstappen’s dominance

Vasseur then invited all of F1 to reflect on how to improve the Qatar event for the next few years. However, he agreed with the decision to make three compulsory stops: “The decision made over the weekend was a good one because it was because of safety – reported the Frenchman – we found a solution to have a good race but it wasn’t ideal for managing the weekend, changing the track limits and I know how many cases there have still been today. I had an interview on the number of laps for pit stops and track limits. Verstappen? Now it’s too early to say he’s writing history, the most impressive thing is that he didn’t make any mistakes. He’s always there, even when he struggles a bit he manages to react and he’s impressive even on weekends where Red Bull didn’t have a great pace, like in Singapore. There he had an excellent race, recovering to 5th place. He’s doing an exceptional job, but we hope to be able to fight with him in the present too.”.