A Ferrari like this has never existed before. A phrase that may seem like an exaggeration, a stretch and which instead captures reality in the best possible way: la Ferrari 296 GTS, the protagonist of our test drive today, is in fact the first Prancing Horse spider to mount the V6 in the central rear position. In addition to this then there is the fact that this six-cylinder, which we met on the GTB coupé version, is also electrified, with a plug-in hybrid scheme for a total power of 830 HP, all to be enjoyed in the open.

Style, how the Ferrari 296 GTS changes

The Ferrari 296 GTS therefore declines in the spider version of the berlinetta with the six-cylinder engine which represents one of the greatest innovations for the Prancing Horse range in recent years. Compared to the coupé version, the open-air variant brings with it some stylistic and aerodynamic changes, such as for example the presence of specific bulges in the tail that allow justify and reinforce the presence of the flying bridge, the structure that stands out around the rear window. In the case of the GTS, the Wind shield can be raised and lowered even with the roof closed in order to better hear the sound of the hybrid V6.

Interiors

The passenger compartment reflects the pulsating soul of this car, with a construction that emphasizes materiality and sharp lines. Behind the wheel we find the full digital instrumentation from which it is possible to manage most of the functions, with integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which can be positioned in the two boxes that stand out on either side of the virtual odometer which dominates the central position. Through the capacitive pad on the right raga you can manage the configuration of the cluster, positioning the desired information in the best possible way. The finishes, in fine Italian saddlery, are embellished with noble technical materials for the functional components. On the 296 GTS the aerodynamic flaps are integrated into the structure of the rear trims to increase comfort when driving en plein air. The door panel develops in chromatic and material continuity with the dashboard. The tunnel incorporates the gear selector with the iconic pound sign and key housing. For the 296 GTS seats have been designed with a specific tuning fork design, obtained through the use of contrasting ducts, in aesthetic coherence with the border around the passenger compartment.

The optimized sound of the V6

The need to find a space for the hard roof led the Maranello technicians to study how the sound of the V6 could change, also by virtue of the reduction of the engine compartment. So although the six-cylinder is the same as the 296 GTB, in this case the song of this engine propagates in a different way: the Cavallino engineers have thus worked to optimize the geometry of the intake and exhaust ducts to further enhance the sounds of the V6 so that whoever is behind the wheel and his passenger can fully enjoy it.

How is the Ferrari 296 GTS, the driving experience

And so the Ferrari 296 GTS is the first spider equipped with the new V6 hybrid developed in Maranello, with its plug-in hybrid architecture capable of delivering a total power of 830 HP at 8,000 rpm and 740 Nm of maximum torque at 6,250 rpm with the performance which speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h which is consumed in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 330 km/h. The short wheelbase and the low center of gravity, thanks also to the position of the engine, have given this car great agility, with millimeter precision of the steering and trajectories that seem to have been designed almost independently by this supercar capable of surprising at every thrust with the foot on the accelerator pedal. In fact, we need to approach the Ferrari 296 GTS gradually, without getting carried away because it is a model capable of doing incredible things like the twin coupé that we had the opportunity to unleash on the track. Going into detail on the electrified powertrain of this model, the six-cylinder 2.9 turbo delivers 663 HP and is combined with a 122 kW axial flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high-voltage battery which guarantees a full electric range of 25 km. All combined with the 8-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox that can be used sequentially via the generous paddles on the steering wheel.

Emotions with an open (or closed) roof

On the mix of the Bolognese hills however, the GTS is also enjoyable at regular cruising speeds, with the possibility of requesting RHT in just 14 seconds even when traveling up to a maximum speed of 45 km/h. In this way the six-cylinder sound becomes even more marked and engaging, with a fullness worthy of the nickname of small V12 that the Maranello technicians have given to this little, so to speak, masterpiece that came out of the factory in via Abetone Inferiore. Lightness, speed and involvement therefore, with the Ferrari 296 GTS weighing only 70 kg more than the GTB, an almost imperceptible difference for a spider to be enjoyed. In the name of fun to drive and that emotion that only such a roar, albeit electrified, can convey.

When the Ferrari 296 GTS costs, there is also the Assetto Fiorano

Small but substantial differences therefore for the Ferrari 296 GTS which finds an ideal location in the range of the Maranello house thus offering a declination with the RHT to the new Cavallino berlinetta which thanks to its short wheelbase and skilful aerodynamic study but above all to an engine that plays exciting melodies, knows how to amuse in any type of situation, with or without the roof open. We conclude with the price: the Ferrari 296 GTS has a price list that starts at 320,000 euros and in this case too it is possible to choose the Assetto Fiorano version which, in addition to a dedicated livery, offers a series of elements specifically designed to enhance sporty driving even during track days.