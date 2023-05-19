The Cavallino had never created a supercar like this. It may seem exaggerated yet the Ferrari 296 GTS, protagonist of our test drive, is the Ferrari that wasn’t there. Yes, because a spider with a V6 had never been made in Maranello, an engine that was also electrified. A first for this model which thus further expands the family of the new short wheelbase, agile, fast berlinetta with an enthralling sound.

Unique emotions

The hybrid six-cylinder is in fact worthy of the V12, so much so that the Cavallino engineers have renamed this engine the “small twelve-cylinder”. A gamble?! Absolutely not since we can confirm how this powertrain is able to involve both with the roof closed and open.

The engine of the Ferrari 296 GTS

By the way, the RHT always opens and closes in 14 seconds, even when moving up to 45 km/h. The six-cylinder 2.9 turbo thus delivers 663 HP at 8,000 rpm combined with a 122 kW axial-flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high-voltage battery which guarantees a full electric range of 25 km.

Performance and price

The total power as mentioned is 830 HP and 740 Nm of maximum torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which is consumed in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 330 km/h. Small but substantial differences therefore for the Ferrari 296 GTS which finds an ideal location in the range of the Maranello house thus offering a declination with the RHT to the new Cavallino berlinetta which thanks to its short wheelbase and skilful aerodynamic study but above all to a engine that plays exciting melodies, knows how to entertain in any type of situation, with or without the roof open. We conclude with the price: the Ferrari 296 GTS has a price list that starts at 320,000 euros and in this case too it is possible to choose the Assetto Fiorano version which, in addition to a dedicated livery, offers a series of elements specifically designed to enhance sporty driving even during track days.