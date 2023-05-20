A spider with an electrified V6. The Ferrari 296 GTS has in one fell swoop written more chapters in the road history of the Prancing Horse. The first supercar with a rigid openable roof powered by a six-cylinder engine, the first open-air hybrid and above all the return of this division that had been missing for too long in the Maranello range. In our Ferrari 296 GTS test drive we told you about the driving impressions while here we want to summarize some of the secrets of this car. Here are 5 things to know about the 830 HP spider berlinetta.

1. The car of the first times

As we anticipated, the Ferrari 296 GTS is the car of first times. With the introduction of the coupe, the V6 was brought back to the road with the addition of electrification, in this case the six-cylinder resonates in the open. A choice that is not accidental and that is in line with the current Cavallino range, with all models also having their spider version in order to embrace an even wider clientele.

2. That I sing this electrified V6

The need to find a space for the hard roof led the Maranello technicians to study how the sound of the V6 could change, also by virtue of the reduction of the engine compartment. Therefore, although the six-cylinder is the same as the 296 GTB, in this case the song of this engine propagates in a different way: the Cavallino engineers have thus worked to optimize the geometry of the intake and exhaust ducts to further enhance the sounds of the V6 so that whoever is behind the wheel and his passenger can fully enjoy it.

3. RHT also for the Ferrari 296 GTS

The berlinetta with the V6 was declined in the GTS version with the rigid roof, with the possibility of closing the RHT in just 14 seconds even when traveling at a maximum speed of 45 km/h. In this way the sky opens above the heads of those who drive the sky but above all the ears of the are of the six cylinders are filled even more.

4. Unique performance

The Ferrari 296 GTS uses a plug-in hybrid architecture capable of delivering a total power of 830 HP at 8,000 rpm and 740 Nm of maximum torque at 6,250 rpm. Going into detail on the electrified powertrain of this model, the six-cylinder 2.9 turbo delivers 663 HP and is combined with a 122 kW axial flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high-voltage battery which guarantees a full electric range of 25 km. All combined with the 8-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox that can be used sequentially via the generous paddles on the steering wheel. The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h which is consumed in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 330 km/h.

5. There is also Assetto Fiorano

Like the other Prancing Horse super sports cars, the Ferrari 296 GTS is also available in the Assetto Fiorano version which, in addition to a dedicated livery, offers a series of elements specifically designed to enhance sporty driving even during track days