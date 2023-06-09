In history, only fourteen of the thousands of cars that have traveled to the Nurburgring managed to complete a timed lap of the iconic German track in less than 7 minutes flat. A few days ago, they became fifteen: yes, because the Ferrari 296 GTB also managed to get under this wall, with a final time of 6:58.70.

Ferrari 296 GTB among the greats

At the wheel of the sports car from Maranello was Christian Gebhardt of Sport Auto. The car was pushed to the limit in its Assetto Fiorano version and was equipped with tyres Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R: the final time recorded was approx 1.3 seconds faster than the one scored by the Ferrari 488 Pista in 2019, when by a handful of tenths it missed entering the top 15 of the cars that completed the circuit in less than 7 minutes.

In line with rivals

A feat that was instead achieved by the 296 GTB: to make a comparison with the other production cars that took on this challenge and successfully overcame it, the Prancing Horse sports car proved to be half a second slower compared to Porsche 911 GT2RS, which Gebhardt himself also rode on the track in 2018, but was about a second faster than the Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4.

Record-breaking power

Recall that the Ferrari 296 GTB it’s pushed by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with 120° cylinder banks and IHI turbines placed inside the V coupled to an electric motor, which respectively deliver 663 HP and 167 HP of maximum power with a total torque of 740 Nm The version trim Fiorano, moreover, it provides for the use of carbon fiber for both the interior and exterior and adds a set of Multimatic shock absorbers derived from GT competitions and new aerodynamic appendages in carbon fiber on the front bumper, which guarantee 10 kg more downforce.