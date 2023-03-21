Vitamin cure for Ferrari 296 GTBs which thanks to Novitec becomes even more powerful. The German tuner has in fact presented a new tuning kit dedicated to the new berlinetta of the Cavallino car manufacturer which adds a series of elements not only to the bodywork and aerodynamics but also takes care of the electrified V6. The changes to the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the Maranello sports car have in fact brought the maximum power from 830 HP to 868 HP thanks to the introduction of a new exhaust system developed by the German calculator.

New exhaust for an immersive sound

The unloading is done made of stainless steel or lightweight Inconel, the latter wrapped in a 999 gold plating for optimal insulation. Also new are the turbo couplings, 100-cell metal catalysts and 102 mm tailpipes finished in carbon or gold. To make the new pipes perfectly integrated with the design of the Maranello supercar, Novitec has created a customized mesh insert. The specific attention to the exhaust system has also modified the voice timbre of the Ferrari 296 GTB with a more pronounced sound that the German tuner has decided to make heard with an unpublished video published on the company’s social channels.

How the Ferrari 296 GTB changes

The specialized computer is still working on refining the carbon fiber aerodynamic kit for the 296 GTB but on the first model equipped with the new exhaust system, new 21 and 22-inch NF10 alloy wheels produced by Vossen were also mounted. The first example is equipped with glossy black wheels with central lock-style hubcaps with the Ferrari logo. Customers can choose from 72 different color and surface finish options. The new wheels are combined with a lowered suspension that brings the car 35mm closer to the ground. All thanks to a special hydraulic system that can raise the nose by 40 mm so you can enter and exit garages and go over bumps without scratching the precious bumper. Novitec then also thought about the interiors, with a vast choice of customization also as regards the interior finishes.