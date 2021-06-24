Did you know that Leonardo da Vinci once designed an automatic robot knight? A kind of Renaissance RoboCop. Really. And even this Italian grandmaster would be amazed by the ingenuity of this new Ferrari supercar. You are looking at the Ferrari 296 GTB, the first modern Ferrari with a V6 engine. The first was of course the Dino 156 from 1957. But the 296 GTB is not only a six-cylinder, it is also a plug-in hybrid. The future is now.

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is not a replacement for an existing model, it will be placed next to the current line-up. It’s a bit smaller than the SF90, Ferrari’s other hybrid. Where the SF90 is mainly aimed at high performance, the new 296 GTB must above all offer driving pleasure. Even more impressive are the specifications. Although it looks like an entry-level model, it can make it very difficult for the Ferrari 812 Competizione with V12 engine.

Specifications Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari developed a new V6 engine for the Ferrari 296 GTB. The cylinders are placed at 120 degrees, so that there is room in the middle for the turbos – this is also known as a hot V mentioned. The engine produces 221 horsepower per litre, which is a record for a production car. The power of the V6 is 663 hp and the total power of the hybrid powertrain is 830 hp. All the power goes through an automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

The 0-100 time of the Ferrari 296 GTB is 2.9 seconds. The 0-200 time is 7.3 seconds. The top speed is over 330 km/h. And perhaps important: you must be able to drive 25 kilometers fully electrically. The car weighs 1,470 kilograms. With the optional Assetto Fiorano package, the active rear spoiler (inspired by that of the LaFerrari) generates a hefty 360 kilos of downforce.

Those who choose the Assetto Fiorano package also get adjustable shock absorbers, more carbon fiber in the interior and exterior and a lighter Lexan rear window. With this package, the car weighs 12 kilos less. The prices of the Ferrari 296 GTB are not yet known.