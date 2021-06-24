Unveiled in digital preview the new Ferrari 296 GTB, the long-awaited berlinetta equipped with the latest generation V6 hybrid engine. The second super plug-in hybrid of the Prancing Horse has also been declined in a more extreme version, designed for performance lovers. Thus the Ferrari 296 GTB was also born Fiorano set-up (as also happened for the SF90 Stradale), a declination even more devoted to performance thanks to some aerodynamic changes and weight reduction.

Ferrari 296 GTB, the hybrid V6 has 830 HP

In detail, the V6 berlinetta in specific trim is fitted with the Multimatic shock absorbers that the Maranello engineers brought directly from the world of GT competitions. Among the options available for those who choose the Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano there are also the ultralight rear window in Lexan which allows a weight reduction of 15 kg compared to the 1470 kg of standard dry weight and the Michelin Sport Cup2R performance tires. To further lighten the car, extensive use was made of carbon fiber, both for the external appendages and some elements of the bodywork and for the interior finishes. A choice that led to a total saving of 12 kg. Thanks to the use of carbon fiber appendages at the front, the new Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano boasts 10 kg more vertical load than the standard version.

The baby Ferrari boasts a 2.9 turbo V6 at 120 degrees 663 horsepower combined with an electric motor capable of delivering an additional 122 kW (167 hp). The overall system output is 830hp, making it the most powerful hybrid six-cylinder on the market. The full electric range is 25 km while the performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 330 km / h (limited to 135 km when the eManettino is put in eDrive mode). All combined with the 8-speed DCT gearbox with Ediff. The electric motor is positioned at the rear while between the thermal one and the gearbox there is the MGU unit (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) in line with the V6. The high-voltage battery, on the other hand, is 7.45 kWh.