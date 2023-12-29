Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 of 2004. The Ferrari F2004s of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello start from the starting grid in the front row, the same single-seaters that will cross the finish line first, ensuring the Maranello Scuderia their sixth consecutive Constructors' title thanks to yet another masterpiece season. A race that has remained in the collective imagination and in the minds of the Red fans who dream of reliving years like that. While waiting for the Italian team to regain its lost luster, he thinks about it a special Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano to revive the glories of the past.

Formula 1 livery

The Modena brand has in fact created 5 examples of the new hybrid berlinetta customized by the Tailor Made division just to celebrate the success of the Hungaroring. The livery of these special Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano follows the shades of the F2004, complete with white accents to recall the sponsor linked to the world of tobacco that characterized the single-seater of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello. A Formula 1 dress developed thanks to the collaboration between Atelier Ferrari and the Cavallino team.

The interiors of the special Ferrari 296 GTB

The distinctive and celebratory details also return in the cockpit of these special Ferrari 296 GTBs, starting from the sports seats with four-point sports belts with the Prancing Horse logo and the profile of the Hungaroring embroidered on the headrest. One of the examples was presented in recent days in Budapest during a gathering of a small circle of customers of the Maranello car manufacturer, in the presence of Frederic Vasseur, team principal of the Red Team.

The hybrid berlinetta from Cavallino

There Ferrari 296 GTB has brought a V6 engine back to the road inside a Prancing Horse car, with a plug-in hybrid configuration that gives a total power of 830 HP with a rear mid-engine layout capable of giving engaging performance and sound. The 2.9 turbo six-cylinder thus delivers 663 HP at 8,000 rpm combined with a 122 kW axial flow electric unit and a 7.45 kWh high voltage battery which guarantees a full electric range of 25 km. The overall power as mentioned is 830 HP and 740 Nm of maximum torque. In the Assetto Fiorano configuration, in addition to the extensive use of carbon fibre, we find Multimatic shock absorbers and various extreme aerodynamic appendages which increase the downforce by 10 kg compared to the standard version.