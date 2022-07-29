On the occasion of the 2022 edition of the 24 Hours of Spa, Ferrari unveiled the 296 GT3 to the world, the new weapon of the Prancing Horse in GT racing. The 296 will have the arduous task of collecting the heavy legacy of the 488, which in the GT3, GTD and GTE declinations has achieved successes in the most important competitions of the globe, such as the 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans, the Endurance World Championship, the GT World. Challenge and more. The new competition car with covered wheels from Maranello also represents a substantial technological leap forward compared to its already successful progenitor, in an environment where competition is also progressing at a rapid pace.

The 296 GT3 derives directly from the GTB road version, although it does not have the hybrid system, currently not covered by the GT regulations. With the 296, a V6 engine returns to a racing Ferrari, with a displacement of 3 liters and a cylinder bank angle of 120 °, in the middle of which the turbochargers are placed. The maximum power released is about 600 horseswhile the torque reaches peak values ​​of 710 Nm. The engine housing in a central position also ensures a lowering of the height of the center of gravity and a 10% increase in torsional stiffness of the chassis compared to the 488 GT3, thus ensuring an improvement in the dynamic behavior of the car and greater control of the suspension through the suspension unit.

The XTrac transmission was developed specifically for the GT3 version of the 296. The gearbox is a six-speed, while the single-plate clutch is electronically actuated from the steering wheel and no longer via the pedal. The gearbox itself is also transversely oriented for aerodynamic reasons. The aerodynamics have been treated in detail, guaranteeing a 20% increase in the load released compared to the 488. Even more than the absolute downforce values, however, which can be easily controlled through the Balance of Performance, of particular importance is the work carried out to ensure high aerodynamic stability to external perturbations and changes in attitude, both those operated in the pits and those that commonly occur. marching. By doing so, the car will maintain a high average load level with greater consistency in all conditions experienced on the track. Finally, solutions such as the front S-duct or the vent grilles on the wheel arches give the 296 GT3 an aggressive and distinctive aesthetic.

The Maranello technicians also paid great attention to the accessibility for mechanics to every area of ​​the car, from the transmission to the engine, but above all to the suspension unit, to facilitate substitutions and set-up operations in the race, critical tasks in racing competitions. duration. Having already covered over 10,000 km of testing, the 296 GT3 is expected to make its race debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona 2023, but the future agenda of the new Red is full of commitments. In addition to the GT World Challenge Europe and the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the 296 is likely to land in Le Mans and the WEC from 2024, when GT3 cars will be admitted to replace the current GTEs.

DATA SHEET

Motor

Type F163CE, 6 cyl. V 120 °, 4 valves per cylinder, 2992 cm3, GDI Turbo

Bore / stroke: 88 x 82 mm

Maximum power: approximately 600 hp * at 7250 rpm

Maximum torque: approximately 710 Nm * at 5500 rpm

Exchange

Transverse sequential gearbox, 6 speeds

Rotary e-shift actuator gearshift with paddles on the steering wheel

E-clutch, electronic clutch actuator with paddles on the steering wheel

Magnesium gearbox with integrated oil recovery tank

Chassis

Track: 1726mm front / 1710mm rear

Width: 2050 mm max (without mirrors)

Wheelbase: 2660 mm

Dry weight: 1250 kg

Front and rear suspension: double overlapping triangle, tubular steel suspension arms

5-way adjustable shock absorbers

Rims: front 12.5 “x 18”, rear 13 “x 18”

Tires: front 30/68/18, rear 31/71/18

Brake discs: front Ø 400 × 36, rear 332 × 32

Brake calipers: front 6 pistons, rear 4 pistons

Brake pads: front 30mm, rear 26.5mm