The countdown to the debut of the Ferrari 296 GT3 has ended, with the new car from the Maranello company which will be the star of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 61st edition of America’s most important endurance race, held at the Daytona International Speedway . At the race, which represents the first act of the 2023 season of theIMSA Sports Car Championship, four 296 GT3s are entered, one of which in the GTD Pro class with the crew formed by the official drivers Pier Guidi-Calado-Serra-Rigon, who will start from the ninth spot on the grid, the same result obtained in qualifying by Fuoco-Lacorte- Sernagiotto-Balzan in GTD. The green light for the race is expected at 1.40pm on Saturday 28 January, local time.

GTD Pro

In the main class reserved for granturismo, the Risi Competizione team entrusts a 296 GT3 to the official Competizioni GT drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra, the same crew that finished on the second step of the podium in 2022. Car number 62 will start from the ninth spot on the grid, according to the time recorded in the qualifying session that took place during the Roar Before the 24, equal to 1’49”495, with the Brazilian driver at the wheel. Two months after the third Drivers’ world success in the WEC in the LMGTE Pro class, as well as a month after the victory in the 12 Hours of the Gulf, the Italian-British duo Pier Guidi-Calado is back in the spotlight on the historic American track. The quartet is completed by Rigon and Serra, who were crowned champions of the Endurance Cup of the IMSA championship last season, with the same team, at the wheel of a 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

gtd extension

The class, which includes crews of professionals and gentlemen, sees three 296 GT3s at the start, each with the contribution of at least one official Maranello driver. Antonio Fuoco, Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, and Alessandro Balzan form the Cetilar Racing team, on the 296 GT3 number 47, which obtained the ninth time in class during qualifying, set by the official Competizioni GT driver in 1’48”309 . Miguel Molina with Simon Mann, Francesco Castellacci and Luís Pérez Companc drive the AF Corse car number 21, which will start from the seventeenth spot thanks to the time reference, 1’49”265, set by the Spanish driver. To complete the trio Triarsi Competizione which relies on Alessio Rovera and Andrea Bertolini, called to support Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina. The American team in car number 23 qualified twenty-second with the best lap time, 1’49”763, set in qualifying by Rovera.

History

The name of Daytona is firmly linked to a world-famous endurance race, the 24 Hours organized in January, which represents the first major appointment of the international motoring season. This year the 61st edition of the event is being held, with 61 crews at the start, divided between the GTP class prototypes (a platform making its debut in this race), LMP2 and LMP3, and between the GTD Pro and GTD covered wheel cars (GT3 platform). Ferrari achieved 5 overall victories and 16 in class at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the last of which dates back to 2014, when Pier Guidi and the Americans Tucker-Sweedler-Bell-Segal won the GTD category in a 458 Italia GT3. Unforgettable in the history of endurance racing is a date, 1967, when the Ferraris scored a hat-trick celebrated with the finish in the parade: first were Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon in the 330 P3/P4, ahead of Mike Parkes and Ludovico Scarfiotti in a 330 P4, Pedro Rodriguez and Jean Guichet on a 412 P.

The track

The Daytona International Speedway was inaugurated in 1959 in Florida, not far from Daytona Beach, where already at the end of the 1940s car races were organized using partly the road open to the public, partly the beach overlooking the Atlantic. The layout of the track used for the 24 Hours, which largely exploits the tri-oval layout characterized by banked curves – which reach a gradient of 31° – measures 3.56 miles (5.73 kilometres) and has 12 curves.

The car

The Ferrari 296 GT3, derived from the 296 GTB, represents the latest evolution of the two-seater berlinetta equipped with a central-rear engine created by the Prancing Horse. The racing car, which will star in the main international sprint and endurance races, mounts a 2,992 cm3 V6 turbo engine with a maximum power of 600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 710 Nm (values ​​subject to the Balance of Performance), combined to a transverse 6-speed sequential gearbox.

The program

The grid for the 24 Hours was defined in the qualifying session held on 22 January during the Roar Before the 24. Two free practice sessions are scheduled for Thursday 26 January, open to all classes, from 11.05 and 19.15 local time, one round per the GTDs, from 3.20pm, and for the GTD Pros, from 3.35pm. Friday 27 a common session from 11.20. Saturday 28th at 1.40pm green light for the endurance race.