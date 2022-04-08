Ferrari has released three new drawings of what its new weapon will look like for Gran Turismo sprint and endurance racing.

The 296 GT3 will make its debut in just a few weeks on the track for the first development tests which will then lead to homologation and debut in competitions in 2023, as well as the 24h of Le Mans in 2024.

In Maranello they had shown a couple of sketches of the car, under construction in the racing department of collaborator Oreca, in a very aggressive black dress that revealed its first forms.

Ferrari 296 GT3, renderings Photo by: Ferrari

The House of the Prancing Horse has showcased other renderings of its product, colored in the classic Ferrari Red and providing some more indication of what the rear and bonnet shapes will look like.

“How eager are you to see the new Ferrari 296 GT3 on the track? We understand you, so in the meantime enjoy these incredible drawings”, are the words accompanying the images.

As explained in the previous note issued about twenty days ago, the 296 will have a 6-cylinder engine, but not the electrical system that brings the road version with it.

