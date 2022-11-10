As an artist called to perform on stage immediately after a great performance, so on the 296 GT3 there are great expectations after the five hundred and more victories of the 488 GT3. The new weapon of the Cavallino for GT competitions benefits from improvements in every single area of ​​performance, the result of an analysis work conducted together with the pilots on the points to be improved by its ancestor. In spite of a discipline that sees cars subjected to the Balance of Performance, there is no lack of space for manufacturers to seek a competitive advantage through project optimization. The Maranello engineers worked with the awareness that for the same maximum power, the difference is the driveability and torque delivery, for the same load the balance and consistency of the aerodynamic map are fundamental, as well as for the same weight. tire management through mechanics is one of the main success factors in an endurance race.

The starting point is the road 296 GTB, a car originally conceived as a GT3 platform, however, giving up the hybrid system not yet covered by the GT regulations. Without excluding professional drivers, according to Ferrari the car is especially aimed at gentlemen drivers, of equal weight in those competitions where the regulation requires a mixed PRO-AM crew. Great attention was therefore paid to driveability, trying to make less experienced drivers as comfortable as possible. The result was achieved by optimizing both aerodynamics and engine power modulation.

With the 296 GT3 Maranello abandons the expensive V8, veering decisively on a three-liter V-shaped six-cylinder, a choice dictated both by the company strategy directed towards the V6 and by technical reasons. Due to its architecture, the V6 has a better firing order and above all a natural balance, relieving the load on the supports with consequent weight reduction. The cornerstone of the project, however, was compactness, with the primary intention of reducing the overall dimensions inside the engine compartment. The transition from eight to six cylinders has undoubtedly contributed in this perspective, as well as the better integration of the intake boxes, without more external plenums. The cylinder bank angle has been increased from 90 ° to 120 °, reducing the height of the center-gravity, but above all by freeing up space inside the V to place the two counter-rotating turbochargers, whose position constitutes the main element of differentiation of the 296 GT3 from the competition. All in all, the reduction in volumes was such as to allow the start of the diffuser ramp to be significantly advancedcontributing to the objectives of the aerodynamics department.

From a construction point of view, the engine consists of a new cylinder head and a new block in aluminum alloy. The combustion chamber has also been renewed, with the aim of maximizing efficiency and minimizing consumption, another crucial aspect in endurance races to limit the number and duration of pit stops. The two turbochargers in parallel adopt high-performance alloys, which allow them to reach 180,000 rpm. The compressor rotor diameter has been reduced by 5% compared to the 488 GT3, while the turbine downsizing reaches 11%. Thanks to the reduction of the rotating masses, the turbos guarantee greater responsiveness, reducing turbo-lag with benefits on consumption and performance. The peak torque of 712 Nm at 5500 rpm is in fact reached at a lower speed of 500 rpm compared to the 700 Nm of the 488. The maximum power instead reaches a peak of 600 horsepower at 7250 rpm and its modulation is borne by a transverse six-speed gearbox boxed in a magnesium casing.







Similarly to its older sister, the 499P Hypercar, the 296 GT3 was also developed from an aerodynamic point of view to respect the homologation map in terms of load limit values ​​and resistance to mode. The optimization goal was rather reduce the sensitivity of the aerodynamic platform with varying heights from the ground, roll angles and yaw when cornering, as well as pitch under braking traction. It is estimated that for a given change in the forward lean of the car body, the load change at the front has been reduced by 20% and even 40% at the rear. This results in greater driving stability and predictability, better balance control and, in short, easier handling for amateur drivers.

There is no shortage of individual aerodynamic solutions located along the car. The lower part of the front end is modulated to seek a minimum outwash effect for the management of front turbulence, while the number of dive planes, the profiles below the optical group, has doubled compared to the 488 EVO. The vents on the wheel arches for internal pressure release and resistance to motion appear much more conspicuous, while the rear of the fender has been modeled to include a bargeboard, a vertical bulkhead with which to clean the flow destined to hit the side. The ultimate goal is to exploit its high energy to keep the turbulence generated by the front wheels as far as possible from the bottom to preserve aerodynamic stability. Thanks to the ultra-compact V6, the diffuser has been redesigned with a longer ramp and a more gentle slope, while the rear window is surmounted by the typical aero-bridge, an element that combines a clear aerodynamic function with an aesthetic sought by the Style Center directed by Flavio Manzoni. Overall, the load increase compared to the 488 GT3 EVO is 20%.

The Oreca frame is fitted with double wishbone wishbone suspensions with steel arms. Working solely on the kinematics, the wheelbase of the 296 GT3 has been increased by 16 mm compared to the road GTB to help manage tire wear, for a total of 2660 mm compared to 2710 mm for the 488 EVO. In Maranello it has also set itself up great attention to optimizing pit-stop times and in general of intervention on the car. Accessibility to the engine and suspension has been improved, as has a quick replacement of both the front and rear end parts of the car, taking note of the increasing aggressiveness required of GT drivers with the consequent risk of accidents. The connection for the air-jack, moreover, necessary to lift the car on the pitch, has been moved from the rear to the lower-lateral part of the windshield, so that the mechanic in charge can pass more quickly from the attachment point to the wheel to be replaced. . In this regard, the rims, developed and approved by Rotiform for the exclusive use of the 296 GT3, have an optimized spoke design to allow one-handed grip, speeding up the extraction of the rubber at the pit stop.

Inside the cockpit, the console has been redesigned, increasing the number of buttons and levers to offer pilots, especially the less experienced ones, more direct access without going through complex intermediate searches. This is an aspect that testifies to what the 296 GT3 has been designed with one eye on absolute performance and another on purely pragmatic aspects, but equally decisive in the competitive landscape of Gran Turismo competitions. The newborn from Maranello will officially debut on the international stage at the next 24 hours of Daytona, to then test the racing grounds of the main European and world championships, including the DTM and the GT-World Challenge Europe. The biggest challenge, however, will be in 2024, when the adoption of the GT3 platform by the WEC will allow the 296 to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, like the 499P.