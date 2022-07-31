The Ferrari 296 GT3 is making a fine show in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock, where the 24h of the GT World Challenge Europe will start today.

People stop eagerly to photograph Maranello’s new racing car, which was officially unveiled to the public at 12:30 on Friday, with the crowd thronging in front of the stand as the drivers lifted the red tarp that covered it.

But in addition to the beauty of colors and shapes, there is much to discover under the … dress of the car that the Prancing Horse technicians assembled together with Oreca’s colleagues.

At the end of the presentation to the press, Motorsport.com also stopped to talk with the engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of development on the Ferrari GT track, to understand more about how the new product was worked on.

Ferrari 296 GT3 detail Photo by: Ferrari

You start with a heavy legacy, how did you work knowing that the 488 is still a winning vehicle everywhere?

“The 488 was already a car of the highest level of performance and with great potential, if in terms of the results and lap times obtained at the debut compared to those of today with the same tires are impressive. The project was already robust at the time. , so you had to understand how and where the regulation allowed you to change things. The 2020 Evo package was already a good place to start working, we hope that even with the 296 there is a longevity and a capacity for development as it has allowed the 488 “.

The engine contains everything, including turbo; how did you make this package so compact?

“We chose a simple structure of the engine and rear, which integrated everything in order to allow more easily the interventions. At the same time the hybrid system that is on the production car was removed, for a few months we studied what it was. the best configuration of the powertrain in general, having more space and less weight. The engine is tilted by 2 °, which is enough to have the right space to house everything, including the diffuser and have excellent efficiency “.

The engine of the Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

Removed the hybrid system, what remains of the production version?

“The basic concepts and principles are shared with the road version, not the design obviously because this is a racing car. We wanted to understand exactly where and how to intervene. For me the best thing is to divide the car assembly into three parts, removing the electronic and electrical parts, with relative wiring, from the front and rear “.

And this is the big news: how did the idea come about?

“We immediately thought of this to simplify operations on the track. When accidents occur, you need to be able to work quickly and well in the pits, and this is also essential for me if you want to have a certain level of performance.”

The car is divided into front, middle and rear sections, three segments studied in detail …

“Exactly. For example, on the rear, the fact that it is possible to optimize gearbox replacement operations by intervening in the engine-transmission block directly on an area and without turning around the vehicle is fundamental. We also looked at how long it took for this type. of operations and we have managed to reduce it enormously with this solution. In general it is a good step forward for those who have the car in their hands “.

Ferrari 296 GT3 detail Photo by: Ferrari

Have you also thought about customers as pilots, what is the most important feature?

“In terms of aerodynamics we have made the car more predictable for the drivers and easier to drive, it is never easy when different balances are needed. We consider that very different drivers drive it, so the set-up must be easily adjusted according to their needs, but without upsetting the car in terms of driveability “.

You said the car is F1 inspired, in what exactly?

“We wondered how prototypes and F1 cars were made, which require very fast operations in certain cases, and we took inspiration, as can be seen, for example, with the deviators placed behind the front wheels. We work closely with the F1 department and this it helped. Then it is clear that the car is built and designed for customers, so the costs are in line with the others in the range. We wanted to keep prices down to GT levels and not go over as if it were a prototype, but on the costs to have it for the moment we do not say anything “.

Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

How will the test program continue now?

“At the moment we are halfway through, we have covered about 8,000km in various European tracks after the Fiorano shakedown. Now we will continue the tests to get to the homologation, but we will not go to racing before Daytona 2023. The goal is to bring out the problems now, in order to solve them and be sure that the product is competitive and reliable in a 24h. We are following all that is the process that the FIA ​​regulation provides, then we will also see what to do for the Premium Kit speech that will introduce ACO for Le Mans, but nothing has been decided for now. “

Do you have any reference leads?

“We are trying to identify the most significant and representative tracks as characteristics to fine-tune everything, in Europe we are fortunate to have many that allow us to work at our best”.