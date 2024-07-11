Homage to the myth

Are there Ferraris that are more “Ferrari” than others? It seems crazy, but the answer is yes. And one of these super Reds is undoubtedly the 288 GTO, an absolute icon of the GT world, the car that – in fact – gave birth to the world of supercars. Giorgio Nada Editore now dedicates the book “Supercars Ferrari 288 GTO” by Gaetano Derosa to this absolute myth (Italian and English editions, 44 euros, 170 color pages).

A unique historical period

And it is also a historical and cultural tribute because Derosa perfectly reconstructs the period in which the 288 GTO was born. A difficult period in F1 but of great commercial success for road GTs given that the other myth, the Testarossa, was born right then. However, the GTO had an even more difficult task, that of positioning itself even higher, where no sports car had ever arrived.

The Genesis

The 288 GTO technically derives from the 308 GTB Speciale prototype set up by Pininfarina in 1977, in other words, a “vitaminized” 308 with an even more aggressive body. It had a powerful 2.8-liter V8 capable of producing around 400 HP for a top speed of over 300 km/h. Yes, everything has been said and written about this supercar, but the new book adds a lot about its genesis, about the difficulties arising from the fact that the car was a “derivative”, and above all about its links with the first GTO, the most famous racing car on the planet. The section explaining the details – technical and stylistic – of the 288 is also beautiful. In short, an important piece in the narrative of a Ferrari with a unique and unrepeatable history. Vb