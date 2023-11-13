Free shares for all employees, up to 17 thousand euros per year in competitiveness bonus over the next four years and 250 hires in 2024. This is the plan launched by Ferrari to support its 5 thousand workers. In particular, the Maranello company will make 250 hires within the first half of 2024, half of which are expected in January.

Within the first months of next year, each employee, on a voluntary basis, will become a member of Ferrari, receiving free, one-off shares, for an assignment value within the limit of approximately 2,065 euros, according to the relevant tax legislation. The plan will be served by own shares. If the employee keeps the shares for at least 36 months, the company chaired by John Elkann will grant him a further assignment of shares up to 15% of the value of the first assignment. Ferrari will also bear all expenses relating to the management of the plan and all related individual employee positions.

The new agreement for the bonus, signed with the trade union organizations Fim, Uilm and Fismic, will be valid for the four-year period 2024-2027. During this period the bonus may exceed 17 thousand euros and employees will be given the opportunity to convert, on a voluntary basis and according to a specific regulation, part of the value into company shares, up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros per ‘year. For the first time, an indicator linked to energy consumption (ESG) has been agreed as a parameter that will influence the calculation of the premium, in line with the Prancing Horse’s commitment to sustainability.

Ferrari has also decided to strengthen the offer of the “Formula Benessere Project”. Starting next year, employees will be able to take advantage of a free annual check-up on a voluntary basis, including clinical exams and specialist visits. The visits will be held in the new clinics soon to be inaugurated, which the company has specifically created near the Maranello headquarters. The “Formula Benessere Junior Project”, currently dedicated to the children of Ferrari employees between the ages of 5 and 15, is extended to the age group from 4 to 18 years. Ferrari has also decided to support parenthood through incentives for agile working and through the recognition of paid leave up to the age of 10 for minors, which are in addition to the measures already provided for by law.

«Ferrari is made up of people, who have been, are and will constantly be at the center of our attention – comments the CEO, Benedetto Vigna – These initiatives respond to the desire to recognize the sense of belonging that makes us unique and continue to strengthen it in this journey of continuous pursuit of excellence.”