There Ferrari 250 GT SWB is about to have a second youth thanks to the restomod of the British company RLM. The company based in Wellingborough has made it known that the first model that reproduced the short wheelbase berlinetta of the Cavallino is nearing completion, the prototype that will be used to create 30 units that will see the light at a still top secret price. “Having a completely painted bodywork with the engine installed is a very important step for the birth of our Ferrati 250 GT SWB”, he has declared RML CEO Michael Mallock – This first example will now be completed within the next month, ready for the industry standard test program we have planned but has also given us the green light to start building our customers’ cars, which makes the whole program real in short while”.

“This was an act of love for all of us on the Short Wheelbase development team,” continued Mallock. “Seeing the car finally on the road next month – and finished to such an exceptional standard – will be immensely rewarding for all of us, but especially for our first customers, who won’t have to wait too long now.” The British company has chosen carbon fiber for the bodywork, thus replacing the aluminum that at the dawn of the 250 GT was initially used precisely because of its strong link with the world of racing. In this way RML has managed to lighten the car body, while making it heavier than the Ferrari it is inspired by: 1470 kg vs 960 kg, an additional weight also dictated by the increase in size, with the RML Short Wheelbase will have a length of 4264mm. In spite of this, work has been done to keep intact some design features that can easily be traced back to the original, such as the vents behind all the wheel arches, the rear lights and the visible fuel cap.

Pushing this restomod of the 250 GT Berlinetta will always be a naturally aspirated V12 engine of Ferrari, a 5.5-liter that will have an output of 485 hp and 569 nm of maximum torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Judging by the specs it should be the same unit that the Ferrari 550 Maranello is equipped with. According to the specifications provided by the British group, the RML Short Wheelbase should be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 298 km / h. As for the interior, RML ensures that the passenger compartment can comfortably accommodate people up to 1.83 meters tall and will boast some modern features such as the infotainment system equipped with satellite navigation, electronically adjustable seats and an air conditioning system. “The new model pays homage to the driving purity of the supercars of the past, offering occupants the comfort and practicality of the 21st century” – concluded Mallock – The Short Wheelbase was never designed to compete, in Top Trumps style, with the acceleration or top speed typical of a supercar. Our car takes a step back from this and while it is certainly fast, our emphasis has always been on acquiring a more organic driving experience, with less intervention and more enjoyable performance, while still making it comfortable and convenient enough to drive. people who regularly enjoy themselves on modern roads ”.