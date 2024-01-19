Ferrari, 4 weeks until presentation

Enthusiasts and professionals have marked the next date in red February 13when the Ferrari will unveil the car that will face the 2024 world championship in the hands of the reconfirmed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

There is no doubt that the Red one is the one presentation more awaited than Formula 1, given that it is the most prestigious and successful brand of the Circus, and it is the one that attracts – more than any other – the attention of the public.

Presentation details

Today's edition of Corriere dello Sport, signed by Fulvio Solms, has leaked some clues about the event. The journalist of the Roman newspaper says: “In order not to spend days and energy on a media initiative, work is underway in Maranello on the finalization of a clean throw and that you leave the car in the hands of the technicians for as long as possible.”

In fact, we are talking about a very limited event, with very few guests and remotely. The car is meant to be only shown online next February 13th and No fans or press will be presentas happened no later than a year ago.

The location will not change, that is Fioranowhere the single-seater will complete a few installation laps – maximum 15 kilometres – to check its correct functioning. The actual filming day (maximum 200 km per day) will be held one or two days later, again according to the Italian sports newspaper.