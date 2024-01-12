The shock at Haas

The news of the separation between Gunther Steiner and the Haas made the front pages of specialized Formula 1 newspapers around the world, but had been preceded – just a few hours earlier – by that offarewell of the designer Simone Resta to the American team.

A farewell not made official by Haas, but confirmed by the official F1 website, which explained that the Italian had a loan contract from Ferrari expiring in 2023 and it was not renewed.

What Resta will do in 2024

Already Ferrari's chief designer between 2014 and 2018, Resta had moved to Alfa Romeo Sauber in 2019 as head of the technical department and had been collaborating with Haas since 2021, where he held the role of technical director.

Once the loan has expired, Simone Resta returned to Ferrari on 1 January 2024. However, the engineer from Faenza will not join the Formula 1 team, but has been assigned to other areas.

This point was confirmed by Lawrence Barretto's Formula1.com: “Our sources report that Resta does not yet have a defined role in the Scuderia” and even better by Fulvio Solms in today's edition of Corriere dello Sport: “The designer has returned to Ferrari, on which he depends. He is now aggregated to the road GT sector and we understand he has no possibility of accessing the Scuderia.”