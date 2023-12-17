by STEFANO OLLANU

A date to mark on the calendar

For all Prancing Horse fans and Formula 1 lovers, the presentation date of the new Ferrari single-seater it is an unmissable event in the long winter with the engines turned off in the premier category of motor racing.

On the other hand, the wait to see the track again makes enthusiasts curious to discover the progress of the new cars and it is the time of year in which all dreams of glory seem possible.

During the traditional Christmas lunch at Ferrari, the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has made it official what has been whispered for a few weeks, that is, that the new car will be unveiled in the second week of February, and more precisely next February 13th, Tuesday.

Vasseur's official announcement

“The presentation will be held on February 13th, the day before Valentine's Day. I chose the 13th because this way we will have an extra day available before the tests, which are earlier than last year. Putting it all together isn't easy. On the 14th there will then be presentations of other teams“, explained the number one of the Ferrari Sports Management.

The winter tests will be from 21 to 23 February in Sakhir, Bahrain: just three days before the start of the world championship, scheduled for 2 March, again from Bahrain.

The dates of Ferrari presentations in the last ten years