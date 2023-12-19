by STEFANO OLLANU

Ferrari, there is no longer a first driver

Several times in the last 25 years Ferrari has relied on a clear first and second driver scheme, starting with Michael Schumacher – who had Eddie Irvine, Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa as his squires -, through Fernando Alonso – with Felipe Massa – and Sebastian Vettel – with Kimi Raikkonen in support.

In some seasons, such as in 2007 and 2008, Raikkonen and Massa showed up at the start of the world championship on equal terms and in fact made themselves available to each other in their respective world championship battles.

Since Charles Leclerc arrived in Maranello in 2019, the Monegasque has never had the captain's stripesin the two-year period of collaboration with Sebastian Vettel and in the three-year period with Carlos Sainz.

The Leclerc-Sainz comparison in numbers

Leclerc Sainz 2021 Wins: 0

Pole: 2

Podiums: 1

Points: 159

Position: 7th Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 4

Points: 164.5

Position: 5th 2022 Wins: 3

Pole: 9

Podiums: 11

Points: 308

Position: 2nd Wins: 1

Pole: 3

Podiums: 9

Points: 246

Position: 5th 2023 Wins: 0

Pole: 5

Podiums: 6

Points: 206

Position: 5th Wins: 1

Pole: 2

Podiums: 3

Points: 200

Position: 7th Total Wins: 3

Pole: 16

Podiums: 18

Points: 673 Wins: 2

Pole: 5

Podiums: 16

Points: 610.5

Leclerc-Sainz equal

While the two drivers are discussing with Ferrari the renewal of the contract expiring in December 2024, the team principal Frederic Vasseur underlined the desire not to define a first guide: “This year we have shown that we reserve the same treatment for both drivers. Singapore is the best example. Charles agreed to start on the softs to get in front of Russell and block him and when we asked him to slow him down he did so. Together they did a great job. Carlos was really in form after the summer break between Monza and Singapore. Probably, this is also the reason for Charles' good results at the end of the year, taking it as a stimulus.”

Vasseur's analysis, provided to journalists during the traditional Christmas lunch at Ferrari, can lead to only one conclusion, namely the absence of a captain designated a priori in 2024: “VI want to continue in this direction, without differences in treatment. We have two cars and two drivers. They have collected almost the same haul of points throughout the year. I consider it a further sign of the fact that we have provided them with the same tools, the same freedom and the same strategic approach to competitions.”