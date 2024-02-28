Where will Ferrari be?

After a 2023 of absolute domination, all enthusiasts and professionals have no difficulty in indicating the Red Bull and Max Verstappen as the duo to beat in the season which kicks off this weekend in Bahrain.

More uncertainty about the immediate pursuer, with Ferrari and Mercedes which seem to have struck observers more than any other. Frederic Vasseur and drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hope to have taken a step forward compared to last year and to be able to bring home more podium places and more victories than they combined in the past championship.

Engineer Mazzola's analysis of the SF-24

Luigi Mazzola he is a familiar face to Ferrari fans, having worked for two decades at Maranello in both the racing and testing teams. He currently collaborates with Sky Italia and provides his interesting analyzes through his channel Instagram. This is the engineer's thoughts on the Ferrari SF-24 seen in the Bahrain tests, in the live social broadcast of February 27:

“I think Ferrari did a great test. I liked how they set it up and how they carried out the program. I didn't see a Ferrari that was perfect right away at first, but they quickly started putting things right. I see things from the outside and I saw a car that coincides with the statements made by Leclerc and Sainz. The car is drivable, it has proven to be a little oversteering, a little focused on the front. But this nervousness did not generate who knows what crosses, a sign that it was a machine in any case predictable. The car improved over the three days, they did qualifying and race simulation, both during the day and in the evening.

The car is easy to set times, it's fast in a straight line, it seemed stable, drivable, even if it oversteered a little. Leclerc said it was pleasant to drive and had a good feeling, though there is still something to improve, something that still needs to be put right. I'm thinking of this rear end being a bit of a dancer. I also never heard the pilots talk about the wind, a sign that it is quite neutral to changes or magnitude of the wind. The constancy of times? Hard tires towards the evening… I think it's normal to have consistency, otherwise it would be a disaster. There are a number of positive elements, cI think Ferrari will be high in qualifying positionbut we will need to see the improvements compared to the others.”