Some changes are still needed on a technical level

After the 'stasis' between 2022 and 2023 the Ferrari is called upon to make a big leap in quality in terms of competitiveness in view of 2024 to return to challenge Red Bull in the chase for world titles in the hope that Milton Keynes hasn't kept too many tricks up its sleeve for next season (Christian Horner pointed out that the RB19 was a 60% RB18 and Adrian Newey confided to Eddie Jordan that he had great optimism about the qualities of the RB20).

Carlos Sainz has expressed great optimism about the possibility of closing the gap with Red Bull this winter. At a design level, the 2024 Ferrari will have a new chassis and a new rear end and will take advantage of the lessons learned in this two-year period, keeping in mind, however, the qualities of the two cars which still achieved five victories (four in 2022 and one in 2023, the only car to beat Red Bull on Sunday given that there McLaren also succeeded with Oscar Piastri in the Sprint on Saturday in Qatar).

Guest of the 58th edition of the golden helmets – event sponsored by Autosprint and Aci Sport – Felipe Massa he underlined that from his point of view it is difficult to say too much about Ferrari's 2024 and that some changes are still missing on a technical level to fully relaunch its world championship ambitions: “2023 was not as good a year as the previous one. In a winning team everything must work perfectly as we saw first with Mercedes and then with Red Bull. It is difficult to understand whether Ferrari can be competitive next season, probably some technical changes are still missing to make everything work as best as possible.”

“I'm sure that Ferrari's support will arrive“

Felipe Massa is also involved in a legal battle with F1 related to 2008 world titlewon by Lewis Hamilton, but 'spoiled' by the Singapore Grand Prix tainted by Renault's crash-gate to favor Fernando Alonso's victory: “Right now Ferrari is standing still and waiting to see how this lawsuit goes – Massa's words – I'm sure that the Scuderia's support will come because this fight also concerns the team and the fans. In any case, I will move forward with or without Ferrari.”