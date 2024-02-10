Lots of red, no black

Lots of red, obviously, but also yellow and above all white, as confirmed by the first previews which we published yesterday on FormulaPassion.it. While waiting for the presentation of the new single-seater for the 2024 season – which will be revealed on Tuesday 13 March – Ferrari today published on its social channels the new suit that will be worn by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during the next championship.

The first element that catches the eye is the total disappearance of black, which was instead significantly present in the last season. The suit will instead be entirely red, with thin white and yellow inserts on the front. The two colors clearly recall the two main sponsors present on the chest of the suit, Shell and Santander.

'Two-tone' undershirt

From a chromatic point of view, however, the greatest innovation is represented by the undershirtwhose back is completely white. Above are the numbers of the two pilots – 16 and 55 – colored red with yellow borders. An aggressive look that seems to have been appreciated – at least on social media – by the Prancing Horse fans. Now the wait is all for the SF-24, which will hopefully be able to give the public satisfaction not only from a chromatic point of view.