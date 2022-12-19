More than two months to go before the traffic lights go out in Bahrain, but curiosity about the new single-seaters is already high, Ferrari included. On the pages of Racingnews365, Paolo Filisetti anticipated the shapes that will characterize the bodywork of the Red 2023. Before saying goodbye to Maranello, Mattia Binotto had repeatedly stressed that the Italian single-seater for next season would be an evolution rather than a revolution of the F1-75. especially as regards the basic concept, understood as the structure of the bottom and heights from the ground. However, that does not detract from that the new Ferrari will present some noveltiestrying to make some of Red Bull’s strengths its own, incorporating and reinterpreting them according to its own philosophy.

As reported by Filisetti, the second red ground effect will be distinguished from its progenitor for a deeper recess in the lower part of the side in the connection with the external area of ​​the bottom. In Maranello they would have drawn inspiration in this from the world champion Red Bull, characterized by a more accentuated flare in the lower part, especially in the more advanced area of ​​the bellies, managing to better manage the channeling of flows towards the rear. The heir to the F1-75 will also have the difficult task of remedying one of the main weaknesses of the 2022 Ferrari, namely straight-line speed. The 30 extra horsepower from the power unit which are rumored to have been unlocked with the interventions on reliability row in this direction, but an important contribution will also come from the work of reducing aerodynamic resistance.

With this in mind, Ferrari 2023 will present a slimmer tail, anticipating the shrinking of the Coca-Cola zone. The intervention will not compromise the depression in the upper part of the sides of the car, elements characterizing the aesthetics of the F1-75 and renamed internally as “goldfish tanks”. However, the package of changes leads Maranello to review the hot air extraction strategies from the engine compartment as well as the side grilles. The Cavallino in particular will rely more on the terminal vent at the rear, which will pass from the compact semi-circular shape of 2022 to a flattened outline also inspired by the RB18. However, the most impactful interventions on performance will concern the bottom and suspension mechanics, of which no advances have been leaked at the moment.