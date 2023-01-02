“Have I seen the new car? Of course, I’ve been following it for several months and I spoke to the new team principal Vasseur. The tests are close, but I won’t say anything until I see the others on the track”. So Carlos Sainz supported the first official interview of 2023 to the microphones of Sky Sports on the sidelines of the first stage of the Dakar won by Carlos Sainz Senior. The Audi driver had to deal with a puncture at the start of the stage, but then made up ground to immediately take victory in the 2023 edition.

“I was in a helicopter and it was beautiful and incredible – declared the Ferrari driver – it was the first time for me in these places and following the Dakar, even if it didn’t go very well at first because my father stopped immediately to change a wheel due to a puncture. But then he went fast and won. He wanted to do it in front of us“.

The Madrilenian does not rule out a future in the world of raids given that he has obviously known this discipline for 15 years for family reasons: “If I’m here it’s because the race interests me and I like it, not just because my dad is there. It is a beautiful race, which I have been following for over fifteen years. Not at the moment, I’m too busy as you all know, but in the future, you never know. I repeat, it is a race that I like very much”.

The present, however, is still absolutely F1 for Sainz who wants to be a protagonist in 2023 after his first victory and first pole position obtained in 2022. The 675 project will be unveiled on February 14 and in Maranello the focus was on streamlining the rear and on the reliability of the power unit which should guarantee about 30 more horsepower. “Let’s hope it can be a good year. It started very well for the Sainz family, I hope it can be the same for me and for Ferrari “concluded Sainz, who will therefore wait for i tests in Bahrain scheduled from 23 to 25 February to draw an initial assessment after observing all the 2023 cars in action.