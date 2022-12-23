Yesterday Ferrari formalized the presentation date of the single-seater that will race in F1 in 2023. The 675 project will be unveiled on February 14th on Valentine’s Day and after so many years of unveiling through pre-recorded videos and then broadcast online, it could finally be the time again when the Scuderia will return to unveil the 2023 car on the occasion of an in-person event complete with a shakedown to verify that everything works in view of the only three days of winter testing scheduled in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit from 23 to 25 February (the championship will kick off on Sunday 5 March on the same track).

As reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport the venue of the presentation could be Maranello as per tradition or more likely the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola where the 675 project would immediately be baptized exactly as happened last October when on the occasion of the Ferrari World Finals the Prancing Horse presented the 499P, the new Hypercar that will go in search of glory in the WEC 2023 and at the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari 2023 “it is ready, except for the ‘aesthetic’ clippings (sponsor writings, shade of redetc) – it reads on The Rest of the Pug – it was created by the staff of Mattia Binotto, outgoing head of the racing department. The engineers who prepared it are always the same: Cardile, Sanchez, Gualtieri. Chassis, aerodynamics, engine: a product that is the result of collective work that comes from afar”.

Managing on the track what everyone wishes to be an engineering jewel will be Frederic Vasseur, who will take the place of Mattia Binotto as team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello. The mission of the former Alfa Romeo Sauber helmsman is to minimize if not eliminate the operational errors that occurred in 2022 at the strategic level. The reliability of the power unit and the degradation of the tires are instead aspects that were addressed during the design stage.