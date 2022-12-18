The freezing of power units starting from 1 September 2022 (the date on which the deadline for updating the hybrid part of the engines has expired) does not prevent manufacturers from working on engine reliability, a factor which can obviously also bring benefits from the point of view of performance because improving reliability obviously means being able to deliver more power without jeopardizing the integrity of the drive unit.

Matthias Binotto had underlined last season that the limited hours on the bench had been mainly dedicated to the pursuit of performance precisely in the light of the freezing of the power units and that reliability would have been addressed later given that, as stated by the now former team principal of the Scuderia of Maranello was clear to the Ferrari technicians where to intervene. Gunther Steiner, on the occasion of the delivery of the Bandini prize to Kevin Magnussen, declared that according to what Binotto anticipated “the Ferrari 2023 engine will be a bomb” and the first rumors have emerged as to why Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas can look to next season with high hopes.

As reported by the newspaper racingnews365 in an analysis by Paolo Filisetti, the Ferrari 2023 power unit will have 30 more horsepower compared to the 2022 version which had reliability issues related to the turbocharger and MGU-H. The work on the dynamic bench in terms of reliability – granted by the regulation – focused on the search for better efficiency of the TJI (Turbulent Jet Injection) injection system, to obtain maximum filling of the combustion chambers and effective propagation of the front flame inside.

A year ago Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas took off ‘by rocket’, reaping important results in Bahrain. In Saudi Arabia, Alfa Romeo was held back by cooling problems and, as the season progressed, the reliability issues which led the Ferrari-powered teams to be the teams that covered the least kilometers overall in 2022. 2023 could be the year of redemption from this point of view.