In my choices I have always favored the curriculum presented by people. In the recent change at Ferrari, a parallel was drawn with the arrival of Jean Todt, but the only possible parallel is nationality. Todt came from numerous absolute victories in all the fields in which he had fought and had an absolutely critique-proof curriculum. Vasseur hasn’t done anything in particular yet in Formula 1, but he is certainly a professional. a manager who had worked very well in the minor formulas. The hope is that he will resume this tradition of his and that the skill he had shown at the time of him has not run out.

Personally, I would have preferred an internal solution. In Ferrari there is a figure in particular, Antonello Coletta, which worked very well in prototypes and endurance racing and therefore had all the characteristics to deal with that type of management. However, decisions are made by the top management of Ferrari and Stellantis. Benedetto Vigna remains the top manager within the team and I hope he continues to fill his role in a positive way. John Elkann instead he is the head of Stellantis and in particular of Ferrari and is the most suitable person to carry out this task. It was appropriate to have someone with specific knowledge in the management of this world, which Elkann evidently identified in Vasseur, considering her a suitable person. Among the names circulated there was also that of a key figure of the Todt-Schumacher era, namely Ross Brawn. Many cornerstones are still the same as those of that time and whoever had that kind of culture could certainly have made a contribution. However, the evolution of knowledge is so rapid that someone was needed to carry out this job now.

As for the 2022 season instead, Binotto had built a truly competitive Ferrari and I think also for next year. For various reasons then, the car was not able to collect all the sown, despite having the potential to celebrate many more successes than those accumulated. In any case, Ferrari was very competitive, although some strategies were wrong while in some cases reliability was lacking, which is why the final result was second place. Among other things, looking at what Ferrari experienced in previous years, the place of honor in the drivers and constructors is still an excellent result as well as a good starting point for next season. About that, for next year the car was still taken care of by Binotto and it will reap what he sowed. In fact, the development of the car does not begin in January, but on the contrary the car for next season has been planned for some time and has already been completed. Next year, therefore, solutions previously designed and built will be brought to the track.

In the position of team principal Binotto had to improvise some skills that he didn’t possess, as a technician, but being a smart boy he was learning very fast. He paid for the strategic errors: evidently some people needed to be replaced or the team needed to be strengthened, which he probably would have done. However, it is not Binotto’s fault that all this did not materialize, as he found pre-existing situations which he would slowly remedy. Just as Mattia corrected the car, making it competitive, he probably would have corrected the other structures as well. Five team principals have changed at Ferrari in recent years. Stability in this type of organization has always led to good results. The continuous changes, on the other hand, leave some doubts, as every newcomer could defend himself by saying that in a short time it is not possible to solve the internal structural problems. The important thing is that the change does not become an alibi to justify poor performance.

Ferrari will show up at the start of 2023 with a car designed by a great specialist like Binotto, with the hope therefore that it goes well. There will also be a continuous evolution of these machines, as we have already seen this year. Ferrari had started out as the absolute ruler of the situation, while the other teams gradually grew. Red Bull in particular has improved a lot and Mercedes itself, which started with a completely wrong car, managed to remedy it and make it equally competitive. The car from the beginning of the year is not the one with which the entire season is then contested. The basis will be a well designed car, while it remains to be seen what kind of evolution will be imprinted on this project. Personally, I don’t feel like giving any advice. I think Ferrari in its many years in Formula 1 has the tradition and experience that will lead it to make the most appropriate choices.