There is great anticipation for the unveiling of the latest addition to Maranello, which is in the intentions of the top management Ferrari and in the hopes of aficionados of the Modenese brand, it should be the one designated to constantly bring the Reds back into the fight for pole and victories, entrusted for the second consecutive season to the couple formed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. In the traditional meeting with journalists at the end of the championship, the head of Sports Management, Mattia Binotto, had placed the presentation of the new car on a date between 16 and 18 February 2022, then identified last week in Thursday 17, a few days before the track debut scheduled in Barcelona six days later.

From the pages of Corriere dello Sport, signed by the journalist Fulvio Solms, other details of the event were revealed “which will directly involve the fans “, in which the car “Will be revealed in a video broadcast simultaneously on the website and on the various social accounts of the Cavallino“. Between 17 and 23 February – the starting date of the Barcelona tests – Ferrari will support the 100 km provided for by the regulation as part of the filming days, while it is generically placed “In early February”The first power up of the power unit on the machine. Chapter renewal for Carlos Sainz, according to the Roman newspaper everything is proceeding according to plan: “Ferrari and Sainz will meet to close on the contract extension that should guarantee the presence of the Spaniard until 2024“, Equating the expiry of the agreement with the one already in place with his teammate, Charles Leclerc.