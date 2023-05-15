If we go back in time, retracing the fundamental stages in the history of Ferrari, a place of honor can undoubtedly be occupied by this car, considered the forefather of the Cavallino road models at a time when the Maranello marque was just beginning to evolve alongside the sporting soul to that also linked to the daily asphalt. The Ferrari 166 MM Touring represents precisely that link, to the point that Enzo Ferrari himself was aware of how this car represented a powerful and performing vehicle but also endowed with that ever more central elegance.

A very rare Ferrari

A Ferrari of inestimable value therefore that will go under the gavel at the Villa Erba auction on May 20 organized by RM Sotheby’s. The specimen that will be sold has a preliminary valuation currently between 4 and 5 million euros according to the experts of the prestigious auction house. This is chassis 0024 M, the tenth of only 25 units produced with the Touring Barchetta bodywork. This Ferrari 166 MM was commissioned by the Automóvil Club Argentina and therefore finished in a livery homage to the Argentine national colors of Ivory (cream/light yellow) and Blue, and made its debut at the 1949 Paris Motor Show After being shipped to Argentina two months later, the 166 MM was driven by Carlos Menditeguy to his victory at Mar del Plata on 15 January 1950, a success which was also the first for the Cavallino in a competition in South America.

Many owners for this 166 MM

After a short time in Argentina, the car returned to Maranello to be sold to an Italian customer. From Italy it was then embarked again, this time in the direction of the United States where it was modified with Vignale bodywork and also underwent some mechanical modifications with the removal of the original transmission in favor of a Chevrolet V-8 to comply with US homologation and make it possible to road use. In 196 the car arrived in England where a full restoration was undertaken which returned it to the original Touring bodywork as well as the factory engine and gearbox.

The Ferrari 166 MM and tradition

The Ferrari 166 MM chassis 0024 M then changed owners several other times, participating in events and Concours d’Elegance. The abbreviation MM then underlined the strong link with the world of racing: the reference was in fact to Clemente Biondetti’s victory in the 1948 Mille Miglia on a Ferrari 166 Sport. It is one of the most sought-after cars in the world and every time an example ends up at auction, it represents an event for collectors from all over the world to do battle. Who knows who will be the next owner of this Ferrari 166 MM, ready to enrich the collection of a wealthy enthusiast.

Photo: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s