You think of Maranello and its supercars and your ears and heart immediately fill with the roar of the V12. The main fractionation for the Prancing Horse continues to excite and will do so again with the Ferrari 12Cylinderi, the latest creature born with this engine as its soul. A creative process, that of the new berlinetta, which also started on the white sheets of the Style Centre. We talked about the genesis of this new model with Flavio ManzoniChief Design Officer of Ferrari.

How did the creative process of this car come about?

“My team and I started about four years ago with a very broad research that aimed to give a totally new stylistic imprint to this V12. The Ferrari V12s have an architecture, proportions that are quite classic if you like, front engine, long bonnet, the cabin all moved back with this fastback effect, they tend to be more classic with these volumes. Instead we wanted to dare to give it a very modern imprint, radically new, also playing with very particular themes such as those for example of the rear and the front which are clearly inspired by aerodynamics but also by aeronautics. The delta wing theme, as we call it, is clearly also inspired a little by science fiction. This front visor, this enveloping black screen effect is a tribute to the 365 GTB4, which however was so original and already inspired by the space age world, that it lent itself very well to this type of aesthetic, that is, an aesthetic where there is no longer an expressive effect, headlights as eyes, mouth and so on, but everything integrated, greater coherence of volumes and incisiveness of shapes.”

From space to the road, but above all from the sheet of paper to the road, the creative process of a car always has its difficulties if we want, but also its compromises, what were they with this car?

“This is always true, but I have to say that the engineering and aerodynamics team followed us a lot, so we were really very happy with the consensus that was created around this idea, this new way of conceiving the car and many synergies were also created, many symbiosis, intuitions that concerned these aeronautical flaps at the rear. There is no longer the classic full-width spoiler, but these elements that we all worked on together, so it was a feat as always, because it is a very challenging job, but I have to say that thanks to this synergy we managed to solve many problems and also bring home many contents, such as for example this bonnet, this very wide, enveloping bonnet, which opens forward, therefore with a rather spectacular effect just like a V12, as we have already done on the Monza and also on the Purosangue.”

The element you are most attached to?

“The most innovative element that is also perhaps less familiar and therefore requires a bit of getting used to, is the theme of the rear. Because not only did it allow us to create this symbiosis between form and function, note, the flaps are also transparent and are in perfect continuity with the rear window, but also to create this very modern, futuristic flying bridge effect, which is a further declination of a classic Ferrari theme, a concept that we find in many Ferraris throughout history.”

The exteriors are of aerospace design, with this aerodynamic reference, as he rightly underlined, while the interiors are technological, but once again with these two modules that want to involve the passenger in the process, in the fun to drive, if we want.

“The interiors were designed with the same philosophy, so a very modern and minimalist approach, the fundamental concept of the interior is the double cockpit. So we recreated a situation on the passenger side very similar to that of the driver, this allows the passenger to be involved and almost become a co-pilot, but always with a very modern and pure aesthetic at the same time. The master is a bit this set of black screens that when turned off give a certain cleanliness and that obviously marry perfectly with these concepts of the exterior. However, we also wanted to integrate a full-width central screen, with horizontal development. The look of the interior is truly a beautiful combination of elegance and sportiness.”

In recent years we have seen several new additions to the range, the new V6 berlinetta, the 296, the Ferrari Purosangue and now the new V12, the Ferrari 12Cilindri which takes up the legacy of the 812 range. Is there a common thread in this new line up?

“I would say that this car inaugurates a new course, on a stylistic level. You will see it in the next cars, there will be a certain coherence with this object here, with completely different declinations however. Ferrari gives an incredible opportunity to experiment, every new car, every new project is an opportunity to do something different, also because as always the form follows the function, even if with that pinch of creativity and that artistic approach that is typical of Ferrari and therefore it means that each object has its own identity. The form must reflect a little the spirit of the project itself, the Purosangue that you mentioned before has different shapes, different plasticities, it is an object crossed by the air and therefore has its own identity, but this does not mean that a new spirit cannot be born little by little, a new way of understanding the Ferrari line.”

One last question, when a new creature is born in Maranello you always want to underline that there is obviously a relationship with the heritage, with the history of the prancing horse, but at the same time that there is never any nostalgic reference on any car, because each model is unique if we want, how difficult is it not to be nostalgic and how easy is it to have such an important history behind it?

“I think this car proves to be a nice trade union between past and future, the fact of having grafted an element that is clearly inspired by the past and in particular by a certain phase of Ferrari does not mean having given a nostalgic touch to the object. It is clear that everyone who knows the 365 Daytona associates it, but the world of young people perhaps perceives it in a slightly different way, however I believe that this type of tribute does not take away the effect of great modernity of the whole.”