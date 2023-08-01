The journey dedicated to the “golden racing cars” of Maranello in F1 continues. The 126 C, updated in the CX, CK and C2 variants, had everything to dominate in Formula 1, but bad luck and tragedies penalized it

After the world title conquered by the Australian Alan Jones (Williams-Ford Cosworth, team that for the first time also excelled among the Constructors), in 1981 the Ferrari he showed up at the starting line of the Formula 1 world championship with two 126 C entrusted, respectively, to Gilles Villeneuve and, following the farewell of Jody Scheckter (who retired from competition at the end of the previous season), to the young Frenchman Didier Pironi (coming from the Ligier team). A respectable sports package which, however, did not lead to the desired results. Soon, in fact, the chassis of the first single-seater equipped with turbochargers in the history of the Cavallino was revealed much heavier compared to that of the winners Brabham and Williams, with the race for the final success which was reduced to a three-way fight between Nelson Piquet (50 points and title for the Brazilian from Brabham), Carlos Reutemann (49) and the same Alan Jones (46), both competing in the colors of the Williams team.

THE "IRON ARM" BETWEEN 126 CX and 126 CK — After spending all winter developing and testing, both the 126CK (the version of the single-seater powered by the classic turbocharger Kühnle, Kopp & Kausch), both the 126CX (the car characterized by the presence of the compressa mechanical pressure wave compressor of the Brown Boveri), in Maranello they had to settle for the seventh overall position for the Canadian driverwinner of two races (the grand prix of Montecarlo and of Spain) and the thirteenth place of the driver originally from Villecresnes. Following the double withdrawal in the first two seasonal appointments, in the USA and in Brazil, the Emilian team also decided to definitively renounce the patent from the Swiss company, identifiable with the wording BBCto focus on the turbocharger KKK. A product lighter – due to its weight the compressor drum ended up, on occasion, for break the belt that set it in motion – and less elaborate which played a pivotal role in the development of a car capable of overtaking the i 320 km/h thanks to a type engine 021 V6 by 120°with displacement 1,496.43 cm³capable of developing a maximum power of 570 horsepower.

THE 126 C2 PROMISES GOOD BUT… — There heir of the 126 CK and 126 CX, the 126 C2competing since 1982, it turned out competitive in one year overall difficult throughout the circus world championship. He won Keke Rosberg, father of Nicobut one of the most discussed episodes of the season is remembered Pironi’s gesturewho deliberately chose to ignore the team’s request to freeze positions and he won the Imola Grand Prix ahead of Villeneuve. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and not only that, since thirteen days laterto beat the teammate’s time in the trials of Belgian GPto Zolderthe Canadian pilot hit Jochen Mass’s March.

A TRAGIC 1982 — The 32-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in the accident and was replaced, starting from the Dutch Grand Prix, by Patrick Tambay. The cursed year continued with the death of Riccardo Palettiwhich hit the Ferrari of Pyrons with his Osella during the Canadian Grand Prix, e with the withdrawal of the French driver himself which, due to the fractures he later suffered from a serious accident at the German GP, had to leave the racing world. Ferrari chose instead of him Mario Andretti.